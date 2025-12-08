Nine Arrested After Mob Attacks Police Officers in Saawie

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested nine suspects and recovered four service weapons following a violent mob attack on officers conducting enquiries at Saawie in the Jirapa Municipality on Friday, December 5.

A mob of about 30 youths attacked the officers, seized four service weapons and left three personnel injured, police said in a statement issued on December 7. Regional Police Commander DCOP Francis Yiribaare led a reinforcement team to the community, rescued the injured officers and retrieved all stolen weapons, although two magazines remain outstanding.

The incident occurred when officers visited Saawie to conduct enquiries as part of routine police operations in the area. The mob assaulted the officers, seized their weapons and left three personnel injured, forcing the regional command to mobilise reinforcements from multiple districts.

DCOP Yiribaare immediately ordered a large scale mobilisation drawing personnel from Jirapa, Lawra, Wa, Nadowli and Nandom district commands to execute a rescue and containment operation. The reinforcement team successfully rescued the injured officers and evacuated them for medical care.

One officer suffered a fractured arm and was referred to the Wa Regional Hospital for further medical care while two other officers sustained injuries and were treated and discharged. The Commander later visited the officers at St. Joseph Hospital in Jirapa and reported that all were responding positively to treatment.

A detailed search operation was launched immediately after the rescue mission focused on recovering the stolen arsenal. The team successfully retrieved all four weapons and efforts are ongoing to retrieve two magazines, the police statement confirmed.

In addition to the nine arrested suspects, police retrieved several items abandoned by other fleeing members of the mob, indicating their involvement in illegal activities. Items recovered include three locally manufactured guns, two motorbikes, one tricycle, three deep freezers and one table top fridge.

The suspects and retrieved items were transported to the Wa Regional Headquarters for further interrogation and comprehensive investigations into the assault and weapons theft. The nine arrested suspects are expected to be charged in court as investigations continue.

The Regional Police Command condemned the attack and said steps are being taken to protect officers and law abiding residents. The command described the incident as a heinous act against law enforcement officers and assured the public that decisive measures are being taken to ensure safety.

Police have called on residents of Saawie and surrounding communities to cooperate with investigators and assist with information that may lead to the arrest of remaining key suspects and recovery of outstanding items. The command urged community members to provide any relevant information to help bring all perpetrators to justice.

The attack highlights ongoing security challenges in rural communities of the Upper West Region and underscores the risks officers face while conducting routine operations. The incident has raised concerns about mob violence against security personnel and the need for stronger protections for officers on duty.

The Upper West Regional Police Command has intensified patrols in Saawie and surrounding areas to restore order and prevent further incidents. The command has assured residents that normalcy will be restored while investigations proceed.

Community leaders in Saawie have been engaged by the Regional Commander to ensure cooperation in recovering the outstanding magazines and preventing future incidents. The police emphasized that assault on state officers and theft of firearms are serious offenses that will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order across all regions while ensuring the safety of personnel deployed to protect communities. The service warned that attacks on officers undermine national security and will not be tolerated.

The incident follows a pattern of increasing confrontations between communities and law enforcement in various parts of the country, prompting calls for improved community policing strategies and better dialogue mechanisms between security agencies and local populations.

Legal experts note that assault on police officers and theft of service weapons attract severe penalties under Ghanaian law, including lengthy prison sentences. The Criminal Offences Act criminalizes assault on public officers performing their duties and possession of stolen firearms.

The Upper West Region has experienced periodic tensions over land disputes, chieftaincy issues and farmer herder conflicts, requiring careful police intervention to prevent escalation. Security analysts emphasize the importance of community cooperation in maintaining peace and enabling effective policing.