Nima Schools Dominate Fourth NFL FLAG Championship in Ghana

Nima 1 Basic School swept two divisions at the fourth annual National Football League (NFL) FLAG Championship held at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium in Accra, securing titles in both the 12U Co-Ed and 14U Girls categories. St. Kizito Basic School claimed victory in the 14U Boys division at the two-day tournament that brought together top flag football teams from across Ghana.

The 12U Co-Ed champions from Nima 1 will advance to represent Ghana at the NFL FLAG Africa Championship scheduled for 2026. This victory marks another milestone for the Accra-based school, which has established itself as a powerhouse in Ghana’s emerging flag football scene. The 14U divisions featured teams including Islamic Training Institute, PRESEC Staff 4 Basic, Umar Bun Hatab, Queensland International, Al-Waleed Comprehensive, Benevolent Child and the eventual champions.

Flag football has experienced remarkable growth in Ghana since the NFL launched its programming in 2022 with just 10 schools across Accra. The sport has now expanded to 30 schools nationwide, introducing thousands of young Ghanaians to the non-contact version of American football. More than 3.4 million athletes participate in NFL FLAG programming internationally, making it one of the fastest-growing youth sports globally.

Ghanaian teams have already gained international exposure through the program. Nima 2 School represented Ghana at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, competing against youth teams from Australia, Bahamas, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Teams also participated in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, showcasing Ghana’s rapid development in the sport.

Afia Law, representing NFL FLAG International, emphasized the tournament’s significance for youth development. She noted that the championship provides a competitive platform for young athletes across the country to demonstrate their passion for flag football in an environment that balances competition with enjoyment. Law expressed enthusiasm about building on the momentum to create additional opportunities for youth athletes throughout the region.

The Philadelphia Eagles have played a supporting role in Ghana’s flag football development as part of the NFL Global Markets Program, which grants franchises marketing rights in specific international territories. The Eagles backed this year’s championship tournament and organized additional flag football activations alongside NFL game watch parties in various Ghanaian communities. This partnership represents one of several NFL franchise initiatives aimed at expanding American football’s footprint beyond traditional markets.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brian Asamoah has emerged as a key ambassador for flag football growth in Ghana, leveraging his Ghanaian heritage to promote the sport. Last summer, Asamoah brought together a group of NFL players and league legends to conduct a flag football camp and scouting combine for local athletes. The evaluation aimed to identify talent for Ghana’s national flag football team ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, where flag football will make its debut as an Olympic sport. Asamoah continues supporting youth flag football leagues throughout the country.

The NFL and International Federation of American Football (IFAF) conducted a coach education and officiating clinic in Ghana earlier this year, bringing together coaches and officials from 10 African countries alongside global flag football community leaders. The clinic combined classroom instruction with on-field training designed to accelerate the sport’s development across Ghana and the broader continent.

Egypt will host the inaugural African Flag Football Championships, known as AFRICA FLAG 2025, in Cairo from June 20 to 21. The continental tournament will include men’s elite and women’s elite competitions, plus an under-12 boys’ and girls’ NFL Flag Continental Championship contested between Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria. The event serves as a stepping stone toward the 2026 IFAF Flag Football World Championships before the sport’s Olympic debut at the LA 2028 Games.

Flag football’s Olympic inclusion has generated renewed interest in the sport across Africa. Since 2023, participation in flag football has surged, with Egypt seeing a 149 percent increase and Nigeria experiencing an 85 percent rise. Nigeria’s national federation outreach program has already engaged more than 13,000 young people, demonstrating the sport’s expanding appeal across the continent.

The NFL FLAG program operates in 12 international markets outside the United States, introducing young athletes worldwide to American football’s non-contact version while emphasizing values including sportsmanship, teamwork and friendship. The program provides structured opportunities for youth to develop athletic skills regardless of age, size or gender, making the sport accessible to diverse participants.

Ghana’s championship tournament reflects broader patterns in global flag football growth, with women and girls driving significant participation increases worldwide. The sport’s fast pace and accessibility have made it particularly attractive to youth athletes seeking alternatives to contact sports. Olympic inclusion has further elevated flag football’s profile, creating pathways for young players to aspire toward elite international competition.

The success of schools like Nima 1 and St. Kizito demonstrates how quickly Ghanaian youth have adapted to flag football despite its recent introduction. Their achievements at the national level position them to compete internationally and represent Ghana as the sport continues gaining traction across Africa ahead of its historic Olympic appearance.