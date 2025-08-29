Nii Teinor We Revives Dynasty with Installation of 14 New Leaders

In a significant move to solidify its traditional governance structure, the Nii Teinor royal family of Osu Christianborg installed 14 new leaders on Saturday. The ceremony, presided over by Nii Akwei Teinor Oklemekuku XI, Head of the Family, and with the support of Nii Addotey Teinor Ashigenteh II of Osu is seen as the final step in re-establishing a dynasty that had lain dormant for centuries.

Speaking exclusively to reporters at the family house of the 1st Osu Mantse, Oklemekuku Nii Teinor Ashigentey thus ;Royal Family the House of Mantra (Nii Teiko We) after the event, Nii Oklemekuku XI explained the profound historical significance of the installations.

“The significance of today’s event is to make it known the role of Nii Teinor We as a royal house,” he stated. “Nii Teinor was the first Osu Mantse from 1657 to 1693 and had no successor in his name until we, in this house, installed Nii Addotey Teinor Ashigenteh II about four (4) years ago. To make the dynasty complete, we’ve added the other positions to help in steering its affairs.”

The newly created positions are filled by eight female and six male leaders, all sworn in during a ceremony described as an effort to “put the records straight” for the royal family.

On the Significance of the Oath

When asked why the new leaders were made to swear an oath of unwavering allegiance to the royal house, Nii Oklemekuku XI drew parallels to modern governance and ancient tradition.

“In the chieftaincy tradition, we believe in oath-taking,” he explained. “Kingship is all about leadership. You, as a leader, owe allegiance to your people and in the same vein, your people owe allegiance to you. It is vice versa; we serve each other. You swear to your subjects that you would never let them down, and they swear to you that they will never let you down.”

He emphasized that the oath creates a system of mutual accountability, where failure on either side carries consequences “depending upon the exchange of the oaths.”

Advice for the New Leaders

As the new leaders prepare to represent the Teinor name in the wider community, Nii Oklemekuku XI’s advice was simple: remember the oath and the collective responsibility it signifies.

“My only piece of advice is what we are doing today; they are part and parcel of it,” he said. “It is a tradition we are all carrying on. It is not a one-man job; it is a job for all of us. So together we fight and hold the mantle to the end.”

A Warning Against Unlawful Installations

Addressing the potential for the unlawful installation of sub-chiefs, the family head offered a philosophical perspective rooted in human fallibility and biblical allegory.

“To err is human… many will be called but only a few will be chosen,” he said, underscoring the critical importance of the oath taken. “So that if on the way you turn yourself to be Judas, then you will be sidelined. But if you turn yourself to be Peter, then you will be reminded to rethink and continue. And that is how it is from time immemorial.”

On her part one of the newly installed leaders, Naa mole Bake II, Osu Amantra Manye, expressed excitement for the honour and the opportunity to serve the community.

Naa mole Bake II, also known in her private life as Evelyn Narh Badu, promised to rally all the females in order to ensure Osu develops to an enviable status while we support the children through education and mentorship.

” when we mentor these children, they will become good leaders and our replacements in the not too distant a future” she stressed.

Speaking further, the newly installed Osu Amantra Manye (Queen Mother of Osu Amantra), Naa Mole Bake II, also issued a powerful and direct admonition to the youth, urging them to steer clear of drug and substance abuse. Her call to action came during her enstoolment ceremony, a significant event attended by chiefs, elders, and residents of the Osu Traditional Area.

​In a poignant address, Naa Mole Bake II emphasized the devastating impact of drug addiction on individuals, families, and the community at large. She highlighted that the future of the Osu community rests in the hands of its young people and that substance abuse threatens to derail their potential and aspirations. The Osu Amantra Manye pledged to work with the Osu Traditional Council and other stakeholders to implement programs and initiatives aimed at educating the youth and providing them with positive alternatives to drug use.

​She seized the opportunity on behalf of all the new leaders to express her heartfelt gratitude to Weku Nukpa, Nii Oklemekuku XI, chiefs and elders who contributed to their installation.

The fourteen (14) newly installed traditional leaders include;

1.Naa Mole Bake I-Osu Amantra Manye

2.Naa Osa Ayilo II-Osu Amantra Dzaasenye

3.Nii Aterh I-Osu Amantra Dzaase Spokesperson

4.Naa Ayensah- Osu Amantra Atofonye

5.Naa Adorkor I- osu Amantra Ggejianotolo

6.Naa Moole Osanyanyra- Osu Amantra Asafoanye Nukpa

7.Naa Yeye I- Osu Amantra Nifahemaa

8.Naa Yaoteley I- Osu Amantra Kyedomhemaa

9.Tetteh Owusu I-Osu Amantra Asafoatse

10.Vida Odofoley Attey-Osu Amantra Yoo Onukpa

11. Nii Sackitey Goj II- Osu Amantra Ntoa

12.Nii Teiko I- Osu Amantra Nifahene

13.Nii Kwatei I- Osu Amantra Aflangaa Tse

14 Nii Adotey Quao II-Osu Mantse Otseame

The event marks a pivotal chapter in the history of Osu, firmly re-establishing the Nii Teinor Doku family as a central pillar of the community’s traditional leadership.

By Kingsley Asiedu