Nii Patapaa I Promises Rapid Development for Okobeyeyie

The newly installed chief of Okobeyeyie, near Samsam, Nii Patapaa I, has outlined an ambitious development agenda aimed at transforming the community and improving the livelihoods of residents.

Speaking after his installation, Nii Patapaa I said his topmost priorities include the construction of a modern market and a police station for the area. According to him, these projects will stimulate economic activity while also enhancing security within the community.

The chief explained that a well-structured market will create opportunities for traders, boost local commerce, and make Okobeyeyie more vibrant economically. He added that the establishment of a police station will help reduce crime and ensure the safety of residents and businesses.

Nii Patapaa I further emphasized the need to empower the youth, noting that development cannot be achieved without their active involvement. He called on young people in the community to engage in productive ventures that would help shape a better and more sustainable future for themselves and the area as a whole.

He appealed to stakeholders, including government agencies, development partners, and indigenes of Okobeyeyie both home and abroad, to support his vision for rapid development.

Residents have welcomed the chief’s commitments, expressing hope that his leadership will usher in a new era of growth, opportunity, and peace for the community.