Nii Osabu Akwei I Leads Charge Against Filth, Urges Segregation & Modern Toilets to Combat Health Risks

In a historic move to restore cleanliness and cultural vibrancy, the Ga Traditional Council, in collaboration with the Mpese Royal Family, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and community leaders,

launched the “Odadao” cleanup exercise, marking the lifting of the annual ban on drumming and noise-making in Ga Mashie.

The initiative, spearheaded by Nii Osabu Akwei Ofori Tibo Gbosange I, Ga State Oblantai (Youth) Chief and Chief of Sowutuom Nsufa, saw hundreds of volunteers sweep principal streets, desilt choked drains, and clear weeds in areas like High Street and Usher Fort Prisons. The exercise aimed not only to beautify the city but also to address critical sanitation challenges threatening public health.

A Call for Sustainable Change

In an impassioned address, Nii Osabu Akwei I pushed for waste segregation—mirroring systems in advanced nations—and demanded urgent action from the AMA:

“The stench from our gutters is a ticking health bomb. We need modern digestible toilets and rubbish containers at vantage points to stop open defecation and indiscriminate dumping.”

He warned against treating the exercise as a “nine-day wonder,” insisting cleanliness must become a permanent culture. Traditional leaders pledged ongoing support, but stressed the AMA must provide logistical backing to sustain momentum.

Unity Over Chieftaincy Divisions

Amid tensions over the Ga Mantse throne, Nii Ayeh Darko Mpese Congo Tetteh I**, Pan-African and Diaspora King of the Ga State, struck a unifying tone:

“We won’t wait for disease outbreaks to act. Filth affects us all—chiefs, youth, and vendors alike.”* He called for monthly cleanups and stricter hygiene practices among food sellers.

Youth Advocate for Mindset Shift

Constant Akwasi Selade, Youth Chief of the Mpese Royal Family, highlighted the link between modernity and waste:

“Plastics didn’t plague our ancestors. Now, we must adopt the 3Rs—Refuse, Reuse, Recycle—and educate communities. If we keep dumping waste into drains, Ghana’s resources will keep drowning in preventable repairs.”

Key Takeaways:

– Segregation & Infrastructure:** Demand for separate waste collection and modern toilets.

– Health Alert: Open defecation and clogged drains risk cholera outbreaks.

– Cultural Revival: Cleanup coincides with lifted drumming ban, blending tradition and progress.

– Long-Term Plan: Chiefs and AMA commit to monthly exercises, targeting lasting change.

As Accra—the face of Ghana—grapples with urbanization’s waste crisis, the Odadao campaign signals a bold step toward reclaiming the capital’s dignity. The question remains: Will this spark a nationwide sanitation revolution?

