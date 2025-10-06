Nii Kofi Tuadan III at the Center of Shocking Kidnap of 89-Year-Old Retired Teacher

An 89-year-old retired educationist, Mrs. Martha Quaynor, has allegedly been abducted from her residence at Mallam in Accra by a group of men led by a self-proclaimed Paramount Chief of Abola, Nii Kofi Tuadan III and her own daughter, Madam Mary Ann Nunoo.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, October 1, has sent shockwaves through the community, as the frail old woman, who has been battling dementia since 2018, was reportedly dragged out of her home in a violent “Rambo-style” operation.

According to the victim’s nurse, Mrs. Quaynor was relaxing in her living room, listening to gospel music after breakfast, when the men stormed the house. She was forcibly pulled out and shoved into her daughter’s waiting car, despite her screams for help. The nurse, who attempted to intervene, was assaulted and injured in the process.

An audio recording of the incident, available to this portal, captures the distressing moments of the abduction as they unfolded.

While the motive behind the abduction remains uncertain, sources close to the family have hinted at an ongoing dispute over property and access to Mrs. Quaynor’s finances.

Between 2021 and 2023, Madam Mary Ann Nunoo allegedly pressured her brother, Mr. Patrick Quaynor, who lives in the United States, to support her bid to access their mother’s bank accounts – a request he strongly rejected, describing it as unethical and illegal since their mother is still alive.

She also reportedly demanded inclusion over their mother’s rental property at Kaneshie Awudome Estates, which has been managed for over a decade by a trusted caretaker appointed by Mrs. Quaynor herself. Her brother objected, insisting that their mother’s wishes must be respected.

This long-running disagreement is said to have created tension between the siblings. On July 24 this year, Madam Nunoo allegedly tried to forcibly remove her mother from her home by breaking down her door with a hammer. The Mallam Police intervened and arrested her. That case remains under investigation.

Despite this pending case, Madam Nunoo and Nii Kofi Tuadan III allegedly went ahead with another operation weeks later. On September 18, they reportedly visited Mrs. Quaynor’s Kaneshie property, took pictures and harassed tenants. The next day, they were again seen at the Mallam residence, accompanied by two unidentified men who took measurements and photographs of the property.

The October 1 incident appears to have been the culmination of these suspicious activities.

Police at Mallam have since been alerted and an announcement has been aired on GTV in an effort to locate the missing elderly woman.

Meanwhile, Nii Kofi Tuadan III is said to have openly bragged about his “connections” within the police and judiciary, raising further concerns about the case’s outcome.

Mrs. Quaynor’s son, Patrick Quaynor, has appealed to the public and law enforcement authorities for urgent assistance in finding his mother and ensuring justice is served. He has released a video and an open letter addressed to Nii Kofi Tuadan III, demanding the immediate return of his mother and accountability for those involved.