Nii Ayi Okufuobour I Outlines Historical Information Over Lafa Barima Nmarko Stool

The substantive chief of Lafaa Barima under the Ngleshie Alata James Town Stool of the Greater Accra Region, Nii Ayi Okufuobour I, has outlined historical details on how the Lafa-Barima Nmarko Stool land was founded.

Addressing a gathering to mark this year’s 2025 Sei Yele Yele (Yam Festival) and Homowo celebrations, the chief discounted the false impression that there is no town by name Lafa Barima under the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area in Accra.

The gazetted chief provided documentary proof to back his claim that the people of Ngleshie Lafa Barima share a traditional boundary with the people of Gbawe.

According to him, this was clarified in a 1916 judgment and later confirmed by then chief of Gbawe, Nii Mensahfio (popularly known as Nii Gorgo), in a 1922 interpleader action. He emphasized that the interpleader action clearly defined the boundary between Lafa-Barima and Gbawe.

Origins of the Stool Land

Tracing the history, Nii Ayi Okufuobour I explained that their great-grandfather, Barima—also known as Ayitey—together with his siblings, fought with their blood to gain possession of the Lafa Barima Nmarko Stool land in Accra.

Barima, he noted, had a power shrine called Jaro, located at the Lafa stream, hence the name “Lafa-Barima Jaro.” He also pointed out that the traditional flag of Barima, known as Asasse Barima, was always used as a power symbol in traditional wars by Barima and his siblings.

The chief further recounted that Barima’s siblings—Adai, Nai Dede, Tete Ameh, and Kofi Mensah (who later served as chief linguist at the Ngleshie Alata Paramount Royal Stool)—cultivated various crops in Tetegu without any interference.

Cultural Practices and Festivals

Nii Ayi Okufuobour I, who also doubles as an Asafoatse of the Weija Divisional Stool, stressed that Ghanaians must know that the present people of Lafa-Barima continue to celebrate their customary rites and traditions through the Sei Yele Yele (Yam Festival) and Homowo.

“We the people of Lafa-Barima under my chieftaincy rule are still performing our socio-cultural practices that bind us together. Our celebration of Homowo is unique, extraordinary, and deeply rooted in traditional and customary rituals,” he stated.

He revealed that the Homowo festival of Lafa-Barima has always been celebrated peacefully and with deep traditional reverence.

“Per our traditions and customs, when our elders return from the sacred place after performing rituals for the yam festival, they carry our traditional leader in a palanquin or sometimes on a white horse,” the chief explained.

He added that, historically, one Freeman, a white man who lived with their great-grandfathers, also joined in these rituals. During the celebrations, he too sat on a white horse, making the festival even more unique and historical.

“Our God, whom we worship, does not belong to anyone else. He belongs to the people of Lafa-Barima in the Ga State,” the chief clarified.

2025 Homowo Festival

On the successful celebration of this year’s Homowo, the chief expressed his profound gratitude to the police, chiefs, queen mothers, priests, priestesses, and the youth for their support in ensuring the festival was peaceful and without hindrance.

He pledged his commitment to work with stakeholders to ensure peace and development in the Ga State.

Nii Ayi Okufuobour I stressed the need for all truth-loving Gas to rally behind him in transforming Ngleshie-Lafaa Barima and ushering in a new era of progress and prosperity.

He vowed to defend the stool and appealed to the kingmakers to guide him in uplifting Ngleshie-Lafaa Barima for the benefit of the Ga State and Ghana at large.

Call for Development and Education

The chief promised to provide strong leadership for his people and to develop a plan to address the infrastructural challenges facing the area. He called for unity, cooperation, and support to drive progress.

He also encouraged students to work hard toward a brighter future, emphasizing the importance of education in shaping young lives.

“The future belongs to our children. I urge them to take their studies seriously and work together toward a brighter tomorrow,” he advised.