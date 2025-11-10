Nii Antreh Tawiah Klangbalor II Installed As Ashongman Chief; Marking New Era of Unity and Dev’t

The Dzaasetse of Ashongman, Nii Abeh Omashikpinteng I, and elders of the Nii Odai Ntow family on Sunday, November 9, 2025, performed the installation and outdooring of Nii Antreh Tawiah Klangbalor II as the new Chief of Ashongman, alongside seven other traditional leaders, in a colourful ceremony held at Ashongman in the Greater Accra Region.

The historic event, which drew scores of indigenes, traditional leaders, and well-wishers from far and near, symbolized the restoration of substantive traditional leadership in the Ashongman community after more than 70 years of leadership vacancy.

Installation Rites and Oath of Office

The outdooring followed a series of traditional and customary rites performed at the seaside from the night of Saturday, November 8, into the early hours of Sunday, November 9, under the supervision of Numo Ayitey Cobblah III, the revered Korle Wulomo and High Priest of the Ga, Gbese, and Korle Stool Lands.

During the ceremony, Dzaasetse Nii Abeh Omashikpinteng I, on behalf of the elders and people of Ashongman, administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the newly installed traditional leaders, charging them to respond promptly to the call of duty and serve their people with humility and dedication.

Similarly, Nii Ayifio II, Head of the Odai Ntow family, also administered the oaths of allegiance to the new leaders, who in turn swore by their ancestors and the gods to remain faithful to their duties and to uphold the peace and traditions of the community.

Newly Installed and Outdoored Leaders

* Nii Antreh Tawiah Klangbalor II – Chief of Ashongman

* Nii Ayi Obroni I – Ashongman Akwashong Mantse

* Nii Mensah Okuley II – Ashongman Manklalo

* Nii Tettey Agbor Kotoka II – Ashongman Noryaa Mantse

* Asafoatse Nii Badu Ojorblan I – Ashongman Asafoatse

* Asafoatse Nii Tettey Kakalor I – Ashongman Asafoatse

* Nii Abeh Omashikpinteng I – Dzaasetse of Ashongman

* Nii Aryee Obane-ehi I – Head of Family

A Linguist, Nii Koe, was also outdoored during the ceremony.

Messages of Advice and Gratitude

In his address, Nii Ayi Obane-ehi I, Head of the Ashongman family, urged the newly installed traditional leaders to accord due respect to the elders and people of the community and to seek counsel at all times. He reminded them that leadership in the traditional sense was about service, unity, and progress rather than personal gain or power.

Delivering his maiden speech as Chief of Ashongman, Nii Antreh Tawiah Klangbalor II, known in private life as Nii Benjamin Aryee Antreh, expressed profound gratitude to the elders and people of Ashongman for the confidence reposed in him and his subordinates.

He pledged to promote peace, unity, and sustainable development within the community, noting that the progress of Ashongman would depend on collective effort, discipline, and respect for tradition.

“I stand before you today humbled by the trust you have placed in me. Together with my elders, I will ensure that Ashongman becomes a beacon of peace and development for generations to come,” he said.

Significance of the Ceremony

In a separate interview, His Lord Tettey Anang, General Secretary of the Nii Odai Ntow family of Ashongman, highlighted the historic nature of the event, noting that it marked the end of decades of leadership vacuum.

“Today is historic because it has taken over 70 years for our forefathers’ dream of appointing a substantive chief for Ashongman to be fulfilled. The Odai Ntow family, being the root of lands in and around Ashongman, Agbogba, Haatso, and Kwabenya, deemed it necessary to have a chief to preside over the affairs of our people and ensure orderly development,” he said.

He further explained that the installation of Nii Tettey Agbor Kotoka II as Noryaa Mantse (Development Chief) of the Ashongman Estate area was intended to enhance coordination between the traditional council and residents, ensuring that all parts of the community benefit from local development initiatives.

Mr. Anang encouraged the newly installed leaders to remain humble and to use their authority to unify the people, rather than divide them.

“Leadership is not about power to rule but power to control and guide. We expect our chiefs and elders to use this opportunity to help the community grow and prosper,” he added.

A New Dawn for Ashongman

The colourful and culturally rich ceremony, marked by drumming, dancing, and traditional displays, ended with prayers for peace and blessings upon the newly installed leaders.

The installation of Nii Antreh Tawiah Klangbalor II and his council is expected to usher in a renewed era of unity, development, and strengthened traditional governance in Ashongman and its adjoining communities.