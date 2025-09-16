Nii Annang Amui Adzor III Enstooled as Chief of Ashaiman After 16 Years as Regent

By Mildred Eshun

Nii Annang Adzor has been officially installed as the substantive chief of Ashaiman under the stool name Nii Annang Amui Adzor III after 16 years of serving as regent.

The colourful enstoolment ceremony, held in Ashaiman yesterday, was attended by religious leaders, members of academia, security officers, tribal heads, and hundreds of well-wishers who hailed the event as historic and unifying for the municipality.

Support

Speaking during his inaugural address, Nii Annang Amui Adzor III expressed profound gratitude to the people of Ashaiman for their loyalty and support throughout his regency. He pledged to dedicate his reign to unity, peace, and development, stressing the need for collective effort in transforming the image of Ashaiman.

“Ashaiman is often spoken of in negative terms, but together, we can change this story. I will work closely with tribal heads, the security agencies, and religious leaders, both Muslim and Christian, to uplift the image of our community,” he assured.

He urged his subjects to remain diligent, disciplined, and cooperative, charging them to play active roles in reshaping the perception of Ashaiman as a troubled town.

The ceremony was interspersed with traditional rites, prayers from both Christian and Muslim leaders, and solidarity messages from invited dignitaries.

Pledge

Representatives of academia and civic organisations also pledged their support for the chief’s development agenda, while security agencies reaffirmed their commitment to working hand-in-hand with the traditional authority to maintain peace and order.

For many residents, the installation brings renewed hope. Community members described it as a timely milestone, coming at a period when Ashaiman is striving to shed off negative stereotypes and reposition itself as a hub of commerce, culture, and resilience.

Some residents hinted that with his enstoolment, Nii Annang Amui Adzor III will carry the responsibility of steering Ashaiman toward unity and progress.

His reign, they believe, will mark the beginning of a new era that seeks to balance tradition, modern governance, and community development.