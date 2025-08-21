Nighttime Habits Secretly Harming Your Vision, Experts Warn

Many of us are careful about eye strain during the workday, but the real threat to our vision might come after dark.

New feedback from customers at Overnight Glasses, combined with research from AJO International, reveals that common nighttime routines are contributing to a rise in eye fatigue and more serious conditions like myopia.

Scrolling through social media reels before sleep is a major culprit. A quarter of customers reported eye fatigue and blurry vision linked to late-night TikTok and Instagram use. The blue light from phones doesn’t just disrupt sleep; it directly contributes to significant digital eye strain.

How you sleep also plays a surprising role. Nearly one in five people mentioned waking up with vision discomfort from sleeping face-down. This position increases pressure inside the eye, which eye care specialists warn could elevate the risk for glaucoma over time. Simply shifting to sleeping on your back can relieve this pressure.

Then there are the basic habits we often skip when tired. Sixteen percent of customers admitted to sleeping in their makeup, which can clog pores and irritate the eyes, leading to infections. Another fifteen percent said they leave their contact lenses in overnight, a practice that restricts oxygen to the cornea and can cause severe dry eye and infections.

An eye care specialist at Overnight Glasses notes that people frequently overlook these nightly risks. “Many focus on protecting their eyes during the day, but nighttime habits matter just as much,” the specialist says. Simple changes like removing makeup and contacts or adjusting your screen time can make a significant difference in preserving your vision for years to come.