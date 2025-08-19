Nigeria’s Telecoms See US$1 Billion Investment Surge After Price Rises

A controversial decision to raise phone call and data prices in Nigeria is paying an immediate dividend.

Since approving a 50 percent tariff increase in January, the country has seen more than a billion dollars flow into its telecom infrastructure, ending years of severe underinvestment.

According to the head of the communications commission, Aminu Maida, the move unlocked capital that had been frozen.

Major operators like MTN and Airtel, along with local firm Globacom, are now rushing to upgrade networks, import equipment, and build new towers. Maida compared the policy shift to the reforms that first sparked Nigeria’s telecom revolution two decades ago.

The numbers are striking. MTN Nigeria’s infrastructure spending in the first half of this year soared by 288 percent. Airtel has committed millions to network upgrades and a new data center. Even smaller companies that had stopped investing are now buying equipment again.

For years, the sector was stuck. Regulators kept consumer prices artificially low while costs for everything from diesel to foreign equipment kept rising. This squeezed operators dry, causing investment to plummet and threatening the quality of service for millions.

The tariff adjustment, though difficult for consumers, was designed to rebalance the economics. It signals a return to what officials call “cost-reflective pricing,” essentially allowing companies to earn a return sufficient to justify plowing money back into their networks.

The real test will be whether this cash infusion leads to better service and faster data for users. Hardware must be imported and installed, a process slowed by logistics and bureaucracy. But for a country that cannot afford to fall further behind in the global digital race, this investment surge is a critical first step.