Nigeria’s President Declares Security Emergency, Orders Major Forces Expansion

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency on Wednesday, authorizing immediate recruitment expansion across the Armed Forces and police while directing deployment of forest guards to flush out terrorists and bandits operating from Nigeria’s vast woodland areas.

In a statement he personally signed, the president responded to escalating attacks by armed groups that have kidnapped hundreds of citizens including schoolchildren and worshippers, saying the deteriorating situation demands extraordinary measures and national unity to restore peace.

Today, in view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces, Tinubu stated. By this declaration, the police and the army are authorised to recruit more personnel. The police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000.

The police recruitment expansion builds on earlier approvals, with the 20,000 additional officers adding to 30,000 previously authorized. To accelerate training despite ongoing upgrades to police facilities, Tinubu authorized use of National Youth Service Corps camps nationwide as temporary training depots.

The president also ordered that officers being withdrawn from VIP guard duties undergo crash training to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services when deployed to security challenged areas of the country. The reorientation program aims to prepare personnel accustomed to static protection assignments for operational deployments in high threat environments.

Beyond police expansion, Tinubu authorized the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately deploy all forest guards already trained to flush out terrorists and bandits lurking in the nation’s forests. The agency also has my directive to recruit more men to man the forests. There will be no more hiding places for agents of evil, he declared.

The forest security architecture addresses a persistent vulnerability in Nigeria’s security landscape. Armed groups including terrorists and bandits use dense forest areas spanning multiple states as sanctuaries, launching attacks on communities and retreating to wooded havens where security forces struggle to pursue them effectively.

My fellow Nigerians, this is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security challenged areas. The times require all hands on deck. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation, the president stated.

Tinubu commended security agencies for recent successes including the rescue of 24 schoolgirls abducted in Kebbi State and 38 worshippers seized in Kwara State. Both operations concluded successfully in recent days, returning victims safely to their families after ordeals that highlighted the growing boldness of criminal networks.

We will continue to sustain the efforts to rescue the remaining students of Catholic School in Niger State and other Nigerians still being held hostage, Tinubu assured. The Catholic school students were among dozens of pupils kidnapped from their institution, with some still in captivity despite ongoing rescue efforts.

Addressing military personnel directly, the president delivered a firm charge. To the leadership and rank and file of our Armed Forces, I commend your courage and your sacrifice. This is a challenging moment for our nation and for the military institution itself. I charge you to remain resolute, to restore peace across all theatres of operation, and to uphold the highest standards of discipline and integrity.

There must be no compromise, no collusion, and no negligence. The Nigerian people are counting on you, and this administration will provide the support you need to succeed, he emphasized.

The president announced his administration would support state governments that have established security outfits to safeguard citizens from terrorists bent on disrupting national peace. Several states including Amotekun in the Southwest have created regional security networks supplementing federal forces.

Tinubu called on the National Assembly to begin reviewing laws to allow states that require state police to establish them. The state police debate has intensified as insecurity spreads, with proponents arguing that state level forces answerable to governors could respond faster to local threats than federal forces stretched across the entire country.

The president cautioned state governments against establishing boarding schools in remote areas without adequate security. Recent kidnappings targeting students at schools in isolated locations have traumatized families and disrupted education across affected states.

Mosques and churches should constantly seek police and other security protection when they gather for prayers, especially in vulnerable areas, Tinubu advised, acknowledging that religious gatherings have become targets for attackers seeking maximum impact through mass abductions.

Addressing persistent farmer herder clashes that have claimed thousands of lives, the president pointed to his administration’s creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development as a framework for resolving the conflict. I call on all herder associations to take advantage of it, end open grazing and surrender illegal weapons. Ranching is now the path forward for sustainable livestock farming and national harmony, he stated.

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the states, will work with you to solve this problem once and for all, Tinubu pledged, calling the transition from open grazing to ranching essential for ending the deadly competition between farmers and herders over land use.

The president expressed sympathy to families who lost loved ones in recent attacks on soft targets in Kebbi, Borno, Zamfara, Niger, Yobe, and Kwara States. These states spanning Nigeria’s northern and central regions have experienced waves of violence from different armed groups including Boko Haram remnants, Islamic State West Africa Province affiliates, bandits, and kidnappers.

Tinubu paid tribute to fallen soldiers including Brigadier General Musa Uba, whose death underscored the human cost security forces bear confronting armed groups. Those who want to test our resolve should never mistake our restraint for weakness. This administration has the courage and determination to keep the country safe and ensure our citizens live in peace, he warned.

In a rallying call to citizens, the president urged unity and vigilance. Fellow Compatriots, I urge you not to give in to fear and never succumb to despair. Let’s stand together in purpose and strength to defend our freedom and values. Report suspicious activities. Cooperate with security agencies. We are in this fight together, and together we shall win.

The security emergency declaration comes as Nigeria grapples with multiple interconnected threats across different regions. In the Northeast, insurgent groups continue attacking communities and military positions despite years of counterinsurgency operations. In the Northwest and North Central states, heavily armed bandits operate with near impunity, kidnapping for ransom, rustling cattle, and terrorizing rural populations.

Mass abductions of students have become a recurring nightmare. The kidnapping of over 270 schoolgirls from Chibok in 2014 shocked the world, followed by the Dapchi abduction of 110 girls in 2018. More recently, attacks on schools in Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, and other states have seen hundreds of students seized, with families forced to pay ransoms for their release.

The Kebbi rescue that Tinubu commended involved 24 female students kidnapped from their school. Their safe return brought relief but highlighted ongoing vulnerability of educational institutions in affected areas. The Kwara worshippers were abducted during religious services, demonstrating that no gathering feels entirely secure.

Nigeria’s security challenges strain resources and test public confidence in government’s ability to protect citizens. Military forces deployed across multiple conflict zones face equipment shortages, inadequate intelligence, difficult terrain, and adversaries who blend into civilian populations. Police forces remain understaffed relative to Nigeria’s population of over 200 million, with officers concentrated in urban areas while rural communities receive minimal coverage.

The recruitment expansion Tinubu ordered aims to address personnel shortfalls that leave security forces stretched thin. Adding 20,000 police officers and unspecified numbers of military and DSS personnel will take months to complete as recruits undergo training before deployment. In the interim, security agencies must manage threats with existing capacity.

The authorization to use NYSC camps as training facilities reflects urgency around accelerating the recruitment pipeline. NYSC camps designed for orientation of university graduates completing mandatory national service can temporarily accommodate police training cohorts, enabling simultaneous training of larger numbers than police academies could handle alone.

Withdrawing officers from VIP protection to frontline duties represents a reallocation acknowledging that protecting dignitaries diverts substantial personnel from crime fighting and counterterrorism operations. The crash retraining program will prepare these officers for dramatically different operational environments than static guard duties.

The forest guards deployment through DSS addresses a capability gap in Nigeria’s security architecture. Forests covering vast areas provide cover for armed groups who exploit security forces’ unfamiliarity with dense woodland terrain. Specialized forest guards trained in woodland operations and equipped for extended deployments in remote areas offer potential advantages pursuing groups into their sanctuaries.

Whether these measures prove sufficient depends on multiple factors including execution quality, sustained political will, adequate resource allocation, and whether recruitment and deployment happen fast enough to alter security dynamics before further deterioration occurs.

Critics may question whether adding personnel alone addresses deeper issues including intelligence failures, coordination challenges between security agencies, corruption that enables collusion between security personnel and criminals, inadequate equipment and logistics, and governance failures that create conditions armed groups exploit.

The call for state police remains controversial. Supporters argue that states need security forces answerable to governors who understand local dynamics better than federal authorities in Abuja. Opponents worry that governors could misuse state police for political persecution, ethnic repression, or personal protection rather than public security.

The National Assembly faces the complex task of crafting legislation enabling state police while including safeguards against abuse. Constitutional amendments may prove necessary, requiring supermajorities and buy in from states themselves through their houses of assembly.

The emphasis on ending open grazing touches a politically sensitive issue dividing communities along ethnic and religious lines. Many herders, predominantly Fulani Muslims, resist ranching as incompatible with their traditional nomadic lifestyle and see grazing restrictions as discrimination. Farmers, often from other ethnic groups, view open grazing as destructive to crops and unacceptable in modern agricultural contexts.

Resolving this conflict requires more than presidential directives. It demands land allocation for ranches, financing for infrastructure, training for herders transitioning to sedentary ranching, enforcement mechanisms preventing illegal grazing, and political will to implement unpopular measures despite resistance.

Tinubu’s warning that restraint should not be mistaken for weakness signals potential escalation in military operations. If current security approaches continue failing to protect citizens, pressure will mount for more aggressive tactics that risk higher civilian casualties and human rights concerns alongside potential effectiveness gains.

The coming weeks will reveal whether the security emergency produces meaningful improvements or remains largely rhetorical. Citizens exhausted by insecurity will judge the administration by results, whether kidnappings decrease, schools operate safely, travelers move without fear, and farmers cultivate land without armed groups threatening them.

For now, the declaration sends signals to multiple audiences. It tells armed groups that government recognizes the severity of threats and intends decisive response. It assures frightened citizens that authorities take their security seriously. It puts security forces on notice that expectations for performance have increased. And it prepares the public for potentially increased military activity as operations intensify.

Whether Nigeria emerges from this security emergency with restored peace or descends into further violence depends on choices made in presidential offices, military command centers, legislative chambers, and ultimately in forests, villages, and cities across the country where security’s presence or absence determines whether citizens live in peace or fear.