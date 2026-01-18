Nigeria’s Political and Business Heavyweights Confirm Attendance at Regal Influence Summit

Anticipation is building across political, business and civic circles as an impressive lineup of Nigeria’s most influential leaders are expected to be physically present in the upcoming Regal Influence Summit, a high-level gathering positioned to shape conversations around leadership, governance, and national development.

Leading the list of expected guests is His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, whose tenure was marked by policy reform, economic advocacy and intellectual leadership. Also expected are Dr. Bukola Saraki, former Senate President, a key figure in Nigeria’s legislative evolution and regional diplomacy, as well as Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate, whose reform-driven leadership style and youth appeal continue to generate national and international interest.

Other influential political figures listed to attend the three-day summit are serving governors, including Sen. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State; Mallam Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, and Senator Ademola Adeleke of Osun State. The presence of the governors will underscores the summit’s growing relevance among current political officeholders.

as they are set to share perspectives on subnational governance and economic development.

Also top members of the upper chamber of the Nigerian legislature who are to grace the summit include Sen. Seriake Dickson, former Governor of Bayelsa State and current senator representing Bayelsa West District, who is expected as a Speaker, bringing deep experience in governance and constitutional advocacy, Sen. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South District and Sen. Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central District.

Beyond politics, the summit’s appeal extends to business and policy leadership. Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, his colleague in the Interior Ministry, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and Prince Adewole Adebayo, business leader and former presidential candidate, are billed to attend.

The business community will be represented by Dr. Deji Adeleke, business mogul and founder of Adeleke University; Engr. Lee Ikpea, industrialist and philanthropist; and Mr. Chidi Ajaere, chairman of GIG Group.

Other guests expected to add further prominence to the event are Dame Patience Jonathan, former first lady of Nigeria; Sen. Aisha Binani; Hon. Mulikat Akande-Adeola, former majority leader of the House of Representatives; and Hon. Mrs. Martha Bodunrin, member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State.

With such a diverse and high-profile roster, the Regal Influence Summit is fast emerging as a critical platform for dialogue, collaboration and visionary leadership, drawing national attention and heightening curiosity about its outcomes and long-term impact.

By Kingsley Asiedu