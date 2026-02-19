Nigeria’s New Election Law Divides Nation Ahead of 2027 Polls

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria signed the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment) into law on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, triggering an immediate and sharp split between government supporters and a coalition of opposition parties, civil society organisations, and pro-democracy groups who argue the legislation weakens the country’s hard-won electoral safeguards.

The signing ceremony, which took place around 5:00 p.m. and was witnessed by principal officers of the National Assembly, came less than 24 hours after both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed the amended bill on Tuesday. The speed of assent drew criticism from opposition figures who said it denied Nigerians adequate time to assess the implications of the legislation before it became law.

At the heart of the controversy is Clause 60 of the amendment, which makes electronic transmission of election results optional rather than mandatory. The clause allows a Presiding Officer at a polling unit to rely on Form EC8A, the physical result sheet, as the primary basis for collation where electronic transmission is not possible due to network failure. The bill contains approximately 154 clauses, but it is this particular provision that generated the most heated debate throughout the legislative process.

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) condemned the assent in strong terms, arguing that leaving the determination of network failure to the discretion of individual polling unit officials creates a loophole that could be exploited to manipulate election outcomes. The CNPP noted that in many communities across Nigeria, citizens can independently verify network availability through personal mobile devices, meaning a Presiding Officer declaring a network failure in a location where ordinary residents have connectivity could trigger public distrust, confrontation, and potential violence.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress’s fear of losing upcoming elections drove the rushed approval of the legislation. Both the PDP and the Labour Party (LP) had publicly urged Tinubu to withhold assent pending further review.

The government offered its own defence of the law. Senate President Godswill Akpabio stated that the amended Act mandates electronic transmission of polling unit results to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Result Viewing Portal, describing it as the first time since independence in 1960 that Nigeria’s electoral law formally recognises electronic transmission of results. He argued that the manual fallback provision was included to account for areas across Nigeria with poor telecommunications infrastructure.

President Tinubu, speaking at the signing ceremony, acknowledged debates over the country’s broadband capability and said that elections ultimately depend on human oversight, not machines. He described the electronic component as supportive rather than primary, and said his priority was ensuring there was no confusion and no disenfranchisement of Nigerian voters.

The Senate also amended the notice period for general elections from 360 days to 300 days, a move designed to prevent the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections from falling within the Ramadan period. INEC has scheduled those elections for 20 February 2027, with governorship and state assembly polls set for 6 March 2027.

The CNPP has called on INEC to urgently develop technology-driven implementation guidelines, including real-time network verification protocols linked to national telecommunications infrastructure, mandatory multi-layer authentication before any manual collation is activated, and transparent reporting systems accessible to political parties and accredited observers.