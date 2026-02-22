Nigeria’s Grid Keeps Failing: Experts Say the Fix Requires More Than Wires

Nigeria’s recurring national grid collapses have sparked fresh expert debate about the deep structural failures driving a crisis that continues to punish businesses and households across the country and serves as a cautionary lesson for West Africa’s energy planners.

The most recent episode saw power generation crash from 3,825 megawatts to just 39 megawatts within minutes on 27 January 2026, as the grid failed for the second time in four days, plunging millions of Nigerians into darkness. A third collapse had occurred on 29 December 2025, meaning Nigeria recorded three major outages in less than a month after a comparatively stable 2025 in which only two major collapses were documented.

The pattern has alarmed analysts who had hoped the sector was stabilising. The national grid reportedly carries a production capacity of 12,000 megawatts, but generating companies have consistently delivered between 4,000 and 5,000 megawatts, well short of the estimated 30,000 megawatts that experts say Nigeria needs to adequately power a population exceeding 200 million.

Experts point to a combination of structural and governance failures as the root cause. Ageing and poorly maintained infrastructure, inadequate gas supply, obsolete equipment, improper coordination of plants and gas pipelines, and the absence of a functioning Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system have all been identified as recurring fault lines. Power expert Prof. Stephen Ogaji has urged the system operator to complete the SCADA project and implement the Generation Dispatch Tool (GDT), warning that continued disruptions are generating millions of dollars in damages through thermal fatigue on key generation equipment.

Public sentiment reflects widespread frustration. A BusinessDay survey found that more than 81 percent of respondents described the grid as unreliable, with 51.5 percent identifying poor management and oversight as the primary driver of collapses, ahead of ageing infrastructure at 39.4 percent.

The 2013 privatisation of power generation and distribution, once presented as the sector’s salvation, has delivered mixed results. Beyond technical faults, the sector has been hampered by deep indebtedness to operators and the persistent failure to implement a cost-reflective tariff model, a politically sensitive reform that experts say neither the current government nor the previous administration has had the appetite to enforce ahead of elections.

Energy consultant Odion Omonfoman, who advises the Nigerian Governors’ Forum on power, argues that centralisation itself is part of the problem. He has advocated for a decentralised grid system in which state governments contribute to distributed power generation, arguing that Nigeria’s vast geography makes total reliance on a single national grid unrealistic. “States are already taking their own initiatives to make sure they have their own generation within their states. That’s the only thing that will solve this whole thing,” Omonfoman has said.

Policy analysts at the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership have reinforced that position, warning that any durable solution must address governance, regulatory, and investment challenges simultaneously, rather than focusing narrowly on physical infrastructure. They point to the need for greater transparency in power sector fund management and the elimination of corruption as prerequisites for turning capital investment into actual supply.

On the renewable energy front, Omonfoman projected that 2026 would see significant activity, including mini-grid projects backed by the World Bank and the Rural Electrification Agency coming online, with several states actively building state electricity markets as a buffer against further national grid failures.

For Ghana and other West African neighbours watching the crisis, Nigeria’s experience underlines the risks of delayed infrastructure investment and the limits of privatisation without regulatory reform. Ghana’s own power sector has faced its share of generation and transmission pressures, and the lessons from Nigeria’s protracted grid failures carry direct regional relevance as the sub-region attempts to industrialise and expand electricity access.