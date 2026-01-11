Nigeria’s Former Central Bank Deputy Governor Kingsley Moghalu Says Power Changed Ghana’s Ex-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has delivered a damning reflection on the corrosive effects of political power, an account that casts Ghana’s former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in an unflattering light amid his current legal troubles.

In a LinkedIn post dated January 10, 2026, Prof. Moghalu narrated his personal experience with Ofori-Atta, describing how the former Ghanaian finance chief allegedly became unreachable and unrecognizable after rising to high office.

According to Moghalu, Ofori-Atta—who had earlier travelled from Ghana to attend his 50th birthday celebration in Abuja—stopped responding to calls and messages once he was appointed minister. Moghalu said repeated attempts to contact him on a professional matter were ignored.

The Nigerian economist added that multiple mutual friends expressed similar concerns, lamenting that political power appeared to have altered Ofori-Atta’s character and conduct.

“Few could recognize our friend anymore,” Moghalu stated, framing the episode as a cautionary tale about arrogance and isolation that often accompany political authority.

The reflection becomes even more pointed given subsequent events. After losing power, Ofori-Atta reportedly became the subject of corruption investigations in Ghana and was said to have taken refuge abroad as extradition efforts loomed.

While Moghalu acknowledged that allegations do not equal guilt, his commentary has intensified public criticism of Ofori-Atta, reinforcing perceptions of a public official whose rise to power coincided with personal detachment and eventual scandal.

Writer’s Name: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

