Nigeria’s Foreign Capital Inflows Surge 84% to US$10.37bn

Foreign capital inflows into Nigeria jumped 83.8 percent year on year to $10.37 billion in the first quarter of 2026, driven by investor appetite for high-yielding fixed-income assets.

The figure, from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Capital Importation Report released on Wednesday, compares with $5.64 billion in the same period of 2025. Inflows also rose 60.97 percent from the $6.44 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, pointing to renewed confidence in Nigeria’s financial markets.

Portfolio investment dominated, accounting for $9.86 billion or 95.09 percent of the total. Within that category, money market instruments drew the largest share at $6.50 billion, followed by bonds at $3.23 billion and equities at $131.81 million, confirming a clear tilt toward fixed income over stocks. Foreign direct investment (FDI), the longer-term variety tied to factories and jobs, contributed just $135.08 million, or 1.3 percent.

By sector, banking attracted the most capital at $7.55 billion, or 72.79 percent of the total, ahead of the financing sector at $2.43 billion and production and manufacturing at $152.27 million. The United Kingdom was the largest source at $5.08 billion, followed by the United States at $3.18 billion and South Africa at $983.83 million.

Analysts link the surge to ongoing foreign exchange reforms, tighter monetary policy and improved market transparency. Aggressive tightening by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lifted yields, making naira assets attractive to investors hunting returns in emerging markets, while greater exchange rate flexibility has eased some of the uncertainty that once deterred them.

Stronger inflows could bolster external reserves and ease pressure on the naira. Economists caution, however, that portfolio flows are volatile and sensitive to global conditions, and that sustaining momentum will require steady policy and progress on infrastructure, energy costs and regulatory clarity.