Nigeria’s Electricity Customers Rise to Nearly 12 Million

Active electricity customers in Nigeria reached 11.96 million in August 2025, up from 11.89 million the previous month, according to data released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The regulator published its Metering Factsheet for July and August on Monday through official social media channels. Customer growth occurred across all 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) operating nationwide, with 6.58 million consumers now using metered connections.

Nigeria’s metering rate improved to 55.01 percent in August from 54.71 percent in July. DisCos installed meters for 70,888 customers during August, slightly below the 76,783 connections completed in July, reflecting sustained deployment efforts throughout the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

NERC attributed the progress to ongoing reforms and investments by distribution companies aimed at improving billing transparency and strengthening consumer confidence. Enhanced customer management systems have supported gradual expansion of metered coverage across the power sector.

Eko DisCo achieved the highest metering rate at 84.83 percent, followed closely by Ikeja DisCo at 84.25 percent. Abuja DisCo recorded coverage of 73.92 percent, placing these three operators among top performers nationally for customer metering.

The Commission penalized eight distribution companies in April for violating monthly energy caps on estimated billing for unmetered customers. Abuja, Ikeja, Eko, Enugu, Jos, Kaduna, Kano and Yola DisCos received combined fines exceeding 628 million naira for the infractions.

NERC ordered each penalized company to provide credit adjustments to affected consumers alongside the monetary sanctions. The enforcement action underscored regulatory efforts to protect customers from excessive estimated charges while metering infrastructure expands.

DisCos installed 225,631 meters during the second quarter of 2025, representing a 20.55 percent increase from the 187,161 units deployed in the first quarter. The acceleration demonstrates growing momentum in metering rollout across distribution networks.

The Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework accounted for 147,823 installations or 65.52 percent of second quarter deployments, according to NERC’s quarterly report. The Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) scheme contributed 65,315 units, while vendor financed arrangements added 12,259 meters and DisCo financed installations totaled 234 units.

Nigeria continues addressing its substantial metering gap as part of broader power sector reforms. Expanded meter coverage aims to reduce disputes over billing, improve revenue collection for utilities, and enhance service delivery to residential and commercial electricity users.

The regulatory framework combines multiple financing mechanisms to accelerate meter installations, including provider-led models, government-backed funds, and utility company investments. These parallel approaches target comprehensive coverage across diverse customer segments and geographic regions.