Nigeria’s Chukwueze Confirms Super Eagles Ready for AFCON Title Push

Samuel Chukwueze has declared that the Super Eagles are fully prepared to push towards their objective of winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Eagles will continue their quest for a fourth continental title on Monday when they take on Mozambique in Fes. Eric Chelle’s side will head into the round of 16 clash as favourites against a Mozambique team making its first ever appearance in the AFCON knockout stage.

Chukwueze was in outstanding form during Nigeria’s 3-1 victory over Uganda in their final group game, providing two assists through his direct runs and creativity. The AC Milan winger, currently on loan at Fulham, spoke to journalists during the team’s official training session on Sunday ahead of the knockout encounter.

According to Chukwueze, the entire squad is united and determined to give everything required to achieve their ambition of lifting the AFCON trophy. “We are very calm and we know we are ready to face any team,” he said. “The players on the bench, everybody is ready to give everything. It doesn’t matter who plays. You can see from the last three games that the team is ready to push towards our goal, which is winning the AFCON title.”

Nigeria has won the continental championship three times previously, with their most recent triumph coming in 2013. The team enters the knockout rounds with momentum after securing qualification from their group, though they will need to maintain their improved performance levels to navigate the increasingly difficult stages ahead.

Mozambique, despite being tournament newcomers at this stage, have already made history by reaching the last 16. Their presence represents a significant achievement for the southern African nation’s football development.

The match in Fes represents a critical juncture for both teams, with Nigeria seeking to extend their continental pedigree and Mozambique aiming to continue their remarkable breakthrough campaign.