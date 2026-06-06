Nigeria’s Central Bank Sets N100m Fine for Forex Breaches

Nigeria’s central bank has imposed a N100 million fine on banks that handle foreign exchange deals without proper documentation, under a new rulebook that took effect on June 1.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) set out the penalty in the fourth edition of its Foreign Exchange Manual, the first major overhaul in nearly a decade. The manual states that offending authorised dealers “shall pay N100m in addition to N10m per transaction” when documentation falls short. The CBN’s Trade and Exchange Department released the document in May.

The rulebook tightens reporting and adds a ladder of sanctions. Banks must now file daily foreign exchange returns by 10 a.m. for the previous day and monthly returns within five working days of month end. Late filing draws a N500,000 fine, while a complete failure to file attracts at least N5 million plus N500,000 for each additional day.

Banks that breach their Net Open Position limits face an escalating response, from a written warning to market suspensions. Lenders that shift foreign currency between purposes without approval risk fines, a licence suspension of at least six months, or outright revocation.

Importers must submit exchange control documents within 90 days or lose access to key foreign exchange transactions, with restrictions that lengthen for repeat defaults and can become permanent. Exporters must return non-oil proceeds within 180 days, and oil and gas proceeds within 90, or pay one percent of the outstanding naira value.

The manual also eases some rules. It raises the allowable advance payment for imports from 15 to 30 percent, scraps the processing fee on export declaration forms, and permits tuition payments abroad of up to $25,000 per semester. It also removes a mandatory form for remittances funded through ordinary domiciliary accounts, though banks must still verify each transaction.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the revision modernises Nigeria’s foreign exchange administration and responds to shifting global and domestic conditions. Deputy Governor Muhammad Abdullahi said the review aligns the framework with current market realities and international practice, part of a wider push to rebuild confidence and deepen liquidity. The bank said it drew up the changes after consultations with banks, exporters, regulators and development partners.