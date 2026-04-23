Nigerian Woman Declared Fugitive After Vanishing Before Eight-Year Fraud Sentence

A Nigerian national and United States permanent resident convicted of romance fraud is now a federal fugitive after failing to report to prison to begin an eight-year sentence, with authorities warning she now faces up to an additional decade behind bars.

A federal arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, after Emuobosan Emanuella Hall, 45, failed to comply with an order to surrender to authorities. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Phillips Currault authorised the criminal complaint and warrant following her non-compliance. United States Attorney David I. Courcelle confirmed that Hall, sentenced in January 2026, is currently on the run.

Hall, a Nigerian citizen and lawful permanent resident based in Atlanta, was ordered to surrender to a Bureau of Prisons facility in Minnesota by March 25 to begin her sentence. When she failed to appear, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New Orleans field office took charge of the search.

Investigators say her disappearance was calculated. GPS data from her monitoring device placed her last known location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 24, 2026, where the device stopped transmitting. Although she had provided her probation officer with flight details to Minnesota, airline records show she did not board the flight, with phone records suggesting she instead travelled to Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C.

Hall pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with a coordinated romance scam operation that preyed largely on older women. The scheme involved impersonating military officers, philanthropists, and business figures on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, before moving victims to encrypted messaging applications.

Her co-defendant, Kenneth G. Akpieyi of Marietta, Georgia, was convicted after a jury trial in July 2025 and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Hall admitted responsibility for over $851,000 in losses, while Akpieyi was linked to more than $3.5 million in fraud across the operation.