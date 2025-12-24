Nigerian Woman Arrested in India with Cocaine Hidden in Bread

Indian authorities have arrested a 29 year old Nigerian woman for smuggling cocaine concealed inside bread loaves while travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru. The arrested woman identified as Olajide Esther, was arrested on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 while travelling in a private bus from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru has arrested the woman for smuggling cocaine by concealing it inside bread loaves. The police have seized 121 grams of cocaine worth Rs 65 lakh from her. However, other reports suggest the estimated value could be as high as Rs 1.2 crore.

Esther had cleverly cut open bread slices and hidden the cocaine inside to avoid suspicion. A senior police officer revealed that based on credible information, a special CCB team kept surveillance on her movements and intercepted her when she arrived in the city from Mumbai.

During a search, police found cocaine concealed in a bread loaf that were packed along with other food items in her backpack, allegedly to avoid suspicion while transporting the contraband. Police said the suspect was actively involved in drug peddling and was supplying cocaine to customers in Bengaluru.

According to senior police officers, Olajide procured cocaine from a male associate in Mumbai and was instructed to personally supply it to another Nigerian in Bengaluru. An investigating officer explained that she was directed to carry the drug herself and hand it over to another Nigerian national residing in Bengaluru. This was done to minimize suspicion and avoid courier based interception.

Based on her statement, police later conducted a follow-up operation near Varthur and arrested the intended recipient of the drugs. Officials said the prospective Nigerian buyer was deported soon after his arrest.

A senior officer commented on the evolving tactics of drug traffickers, noting that this case shows how they are constantly innovating ways, using common household items and food as cover. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case has been registered.

The accused arrived in New Delhi last year on a student visa but did not enroll in any educational institution. Investigation revealed she repeatedly changed her location in Mumbai and its suburbs, particularly in areas like Ghatkopar.

Further investigation is underway to trace her network and identify other links in the drug supply chain. The CCB’s Anti-Narcotics Wing conducted the operation that led to her arrest.

This arrest comes amid growing concerns about drug trafficking networks operating across Indian cities. The use of everyday items like bread loaves to conceal narcotics represents an evolving challenge for law enforcement agencies trying to combat the illegal drug trade.

The case highlights the sophisticated methods employed by international drug smuggling operations and the continued vigilance required by Indian authorities to intercept contraband before it reaches the streets. Police continue their investigation to identify and apprehend other members of the smuggling network.