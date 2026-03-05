Nigerian UK Artist Nino Mayanna Releases Afrobeats Single Waiting

Nigerian-born, UK-based singer and performing arts graduate Nino Mayanna has released her latest single, “Waiting,” an Afrobeats and rhythm and blues (R&B) fusion track exploring the uncertainty and frustration of unrequited romantic feelings.

The release follows her earlier single “Aje” and continues a body of work that has positioned Mayanna as an artist blending contemporary African sounds with personal narrative. She holds a First Class Master’s degree in Performing Arts Research and has drawn critical attention for incorporating the talking drum into modern R&B production.

Mayanna said the song emerged from a formative personal experience. “Waiting was written at a time when I was really learning about what it was to be in love,” she said. “Neither of us had much experience of relationships and were still finding our way around when it comes to how to show feelings.”

The single is also rooted in the artist’s broader life story. Having grown up in Lagos and later survived a house fire that left her with lasting physical and psychological scars, Mayanna has spoken openly about using music as a creative outlet and a source of personal recovery. That experience, she has said, shaped both her resilience and her commitment to authentic songwriting.

“Waiting” is available on all major streaming platforms.