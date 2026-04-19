Nigerian Troops Intercept Suspected Insurgent Supply Run Near Lake Chad

Three women suspected of ferrying logistics supplies to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have been arrested by Nigerian troops in Borno State, in the latest counter-insurgency operation along the Lake Chad axis.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), working alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), apprehended the suspects on April 13 in the Abari general area of Monguno Local Government Area. The operation was carried out by operatives of the Sector 3 Military Intelligence Brigade.

The suspects were identified as Falmata Abukar, 43; Halima Audu, 35; and Mairo Abba, 17. Security sources said they were intercepted while attempting to travel from Abari to Mararaba village in the neighbouring Kukawa Local Government Area, a movement that raised the suspicion of operatives already on patrol in the corridor.

Items recovered from the three include 12 pairs of suspected terrorist uniform materials, 176 bottles of herbicide, 22 wrappers, 24 assorted children’s clothes, a mosquito net, a mat, and N15,500 in cash. Security sources described the recovered items as logistics supplies suspected to be intended for insurgents operating within the Lake Chad basin, a stretch of territory that has long served as a rear staging and resupply zone for both Boko Haram and ISWAP.

The arrests follow intensified OPHK operations in Borno State in recent weeks, including a Nigerian Air Force precision strike on the Jilli axis in Gubio Local Government Area on April 11, which the Federal Government subsequently designated as a high-risk terrorist corridor. Authorities have noted that criminal networks in the region have increasingly relied on civilians, including women and minors, to move funds and supplies between insurgent camps and surrounding communities.

The three suspects are currently in military custody and undergoing preliminary investigation. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction.