Nigerian Trader Jailed Seven Years for Trafficking

An Accra Circuit Court has jailed Nigerian trader Ada Peace for seven years for human trafficking and immigration offences after two victims, one aged 13, were forced into prostitution.

The conviction followed an intelligence led operation by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Asankragwa Sector Command, which rescued the two victims, aged 21 and 13, from exploitation.

Presenting the case, Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI) John Bernard Otoo said the victims were lured from Nigeria with false promises of work as shop attendants in Ghana. On arrival, prosecutors said, they were instead forced into commercial sex work while Peace took the proceeds.

Investigations by the GIS Anti-Human Smuggling and Trafficking in Persons (AHSTIP) Section found that the victims were recruited through accomplices in Nigeria and brought to Ghana, where Peace received them at a brothel in Adaase near Asankragwa. Prosecutors said the two were subjected to spiritual intimidation and pressed to repay debts of six million Nigerian naira through prostitution.

The court heard that Peace and an accomplice, Rejoice Opara, entered Ghana through unapproved routes in July 2024 and stayed without the required permits. Peace faced four charges, including human trafficking and illegal entry. Opara was fined and discharged.

Comptroller-General of Immigration Samuel Basintale Amadu condemned human trafficking, sexual exploitation and illegal migration, and restated the Service’s commitment to investigating and prosecuting offenders. He warned that security agencies would not tolerate the exploitation of vulnerable people or breaches of immigration law.

The GIS urged the public to stay alert to trafficking schemes, noting that recruiters often dangle jobs and travel offers through social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook. It cautioned against paying unverified people posing as travel agents and asked the public to report suspicious activity.

Authorities view the conviction as a notable step in Ghana’s drive to curb trafficking and shield vulnerable people from exploitation.