Nigerian Telecom T2 Records First Growth Surge After MTN Partnership

Nigeria’s fourth-largest mobile operator has achieved its first subscriber increase in nearly a year, adding almost 291,000 customers in July following a strategic infrastructure partnership with market leader MTN.

The telecommunications company, recently rebranded from 9mobile to T2, bucked industry trends as Nigeria’s three larger operators all recorded customer losses during the same period. The turnaround represents a significant shift for the struggling network.

Fresh industry statistics show T2 was the sole gainer among Nigeria’s four major mobile operators in July. MTN lost over 106,000 subscribers, Airtel shed 2.4 million customers, and Globacom declined by nearly 144,000 users.

Nigeria’s total active mobile subscriptions dropped to 169.1 million in July from 171.5 million the previous month, primarily driven by Airtel’s substantial customer exodus that reduced its base to 56.5 million subscribers.

T2’s growth follows a national roaming agreement with MTN approved by telecommunications regulators on July 3. The deal allows T2 customers to access MTN’s extensive network infrastructure in areas where their own coverage remains limited or unavailable.

The arrangement enables T2 subscribers to make calls, send messages, and browse internet services through MTN’s network backbone, potentially addressing longstanding service reliability issues that contributed to customer departures.

MTN maintains market dominance with 52.70% share despite recent losses, while Airtel holds 33.42% and Globacom controls 12.26%. T2 remains the smallest operator with 1.61% market share but now shows signs of recovery.

Nigeria’s telecommunications density fell to 78.11% in July from 79.22% the previous month, based on regulatory population estimates of 216 million citizens. The decline reflects reduced active subscriber numbers across the sector.

The infrastructure sharing model could help T2 reduce network expansion costs while improving service quality for existing customers. Telecommunications analysts view the partnership as potentially crucial for the operator’s long-term sustainability.

T2 has faced infrastructure challenges and customer retention issues over recent years, making the July growth particularly significant for the company’s recovery prospects in Nigeria’s competitive mobile market.