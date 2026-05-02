Nigerian Student Gets 14 Years for Sexual Assault in Cyprus

A Nigerian national studying in Northern Cyprus has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after a court found him guilty of sexually assaulting and violently attacking a fellow student in a university dormitory.

The Lefkoşa High Criminal Court in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) convicted Obasi Chimezirm Princewill on charges of sexual assault and serious assault following a trial that concluded this week. Senior Judge Vedia Berkut Barkın, reading the panel’s decision, recalled that the crime took place between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on the night of March 25 to 26, 2023, at the Ekin Adademir student dormitory in the Hamitköy district of Lefkoşa.

According to the court, Princewill entered the victim’s room with her consent before strangling her and assaulting her three times. He also secretly recorded the attack without her knowledge.

Princewill had been enrolled as a law student at Bahçeşehir University but had allowed his student status to lapse, making him an undocumented resident at the time of the offence. Judge Barkın addressed this directly in her ruling, stating that the defendant had entered the country lawfully as a student, then remained illegally and committed a serious crime.

The court identified several aggravating factors in determining the sentence: the covert recording of the victim, the severity of the physical attack, and the defendant’s complete absence of remorse throughout the proceedings.

Judge Barkın also used the occasion to note that sexual offences had risen significantly in recent years and called for a broader review of sentencing guidelines, arguing that penalties for crimes that cause lasting harm to victims and society needed to be strengthened.

The victim’s identity was not disclosed in court proceedings.