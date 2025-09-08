Nigerian Stocks Rise on Rate Cut Hopes

Nigerian equities showed renewed optimism this week as investors positioned for potential monetary policy easing following four consecutive months of declining inflation. The NGX All-Share Index opened Monday with mixed sector performance, signaling a possible end to the recent four-week correction period.

Seven sectors advanced while six declined during early trading sessions, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid changing macroeconomic conditions. Trading volumes reached 3.117 billion shares worth 90.295 billion naira in 118,018 transactions during the previous week, indicating sustained market activity despite recent volatility.

Nigeria’s inflation rate fell to 21.88 percent in July from 22.22 percent in June, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline and strengthening expectations for central bank policy adjustment. The Central Bank of Nigeria currently maintains its benchmark rate at a record 27.50 percent, but signals suggest potential easing ahead of the September 22-23 Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Lower borrowing costs typically benefit equity valuations through multiple channels. Reduced discount rates improve present value calculations for future cash flows, while cheaper working capital financing eases operational pressures on companies. Additionally, lower rates often stimulate capital expenditure decisions as project returns become more attractive relative to financing costs.

Consumer goods, industrials, and real estate sectors appear best positioned to benefit from monetary easing. These sectors traditionally correlate strongly with interest rate cycles, as their business models depend heavily on consumer credit availability and corporate financing access. Banking sector dynamics present more complexity, with potential margin pressure offset by improved loan growth prospects.

Daniel Wesonga, Senior Sales Manager at Pepperstone, notes that interest rate-sensitive sectors could outperform as credit demand recovers. A confirmed policy pivot would likely provide significant support for Nigerian equities, particularly given the market’s current correction phase creating attractive entry points for medium-term investors.

The upcoming MPC meeting represents a critical inflection point for market sentiment. Historical patterns suggest monetary easing cycles often coincide with equity market recoveries in emerging markets where interest rate sensitivity remains pronounced. Investors are monitoring economic data releases and central bank communications for confirmation of the anticipated policy shift.

Market participants expect sector rotation toward interest-sensitive names may accelerate if monetary easing materializes as expected. While short-term volatility may persist as markets adjust to new policy expectations, the fundamental backdrop of easing inflation supports a constructive medium-term outlook for Nigerian equities.