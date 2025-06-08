Nigerian Star Mayorkun Credits Ghana as Career Catalyst

Nigerian singer Mayorkun has described Ghana as a pivotal force in his music career, calling it his second home.

Speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM, the artist born Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel revealed Ghana’s crucial role in his early breakthrough and sustained success.

“Most of my first major career milestones happened in Ghana,” Mayorkun stated. “My first song that truly crossed over from Nigeria blew up here first. Some of my biggest collaborations also feature Ghanaian artists.” The performer of hits like “Eleko” and “Mama” expressed deep familiarity with Accra, noting: “This place feels like my second home. Being in Accra mirrors Lagos for me because of my circle of friends here.”

When asked about current favorite Ghanaian music, Mayorkun highlighted the collaboration between stars Gyakie and KiDi on “Cheat on You.” Currently promoting his forthcoming album “Still the Mayor” in Ghana, the DMW-signed artist continues leveraging the cultural connections that propelled his Afrobeat ascent.

Mayorkun’s career trajectory underscores the significant artistic exchange between West Africa’s premier music hubs, with Ghana providing critical early audience engagement and collaborative opportunities for the Nigerian star.