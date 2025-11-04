Nigerian Singer Terry G Claims Devil Worship is Source of His Success

Nigerian singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi, known as Terry G, has sparked controversy by stating he serves the devil. The artist made these remarks in a since-deleted social media post, according to PM News. He also used the platform to dismiss viral rumors claiming he had died.

“My phone has been buzzing since morning,” Terry G said. “People have been calling to check up on me. They saw something online about my R.I.P. I came to clear your conscience. I am doing very fine.”

The singer further referenced an appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast. He confirmed a previous statement that he does not glorify God in his music. “I said I have fallen short of the glory of God. I am not a gospel musician. I am a secular musician. I sing for the devil,” he stated. Terry G concluded by directly linking his career achievements to this allegiance, saying, “Do not you know I am serving the devil? He made me successful.”