Nigerian Singer Peter Okoye Praises Stonebwoy’s Work Ethic and Humility

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye, professionally known as Mr P or Peter Psquare, has lauded Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy for his exceptional humility and professionalism, urging Ghanaians to protect their superstar.

In an interview on The Afternoon Show on TV3 monitored on Tuesday, December 24, the former P-Square member recounted his collaboration experience with Stonebwoy, describing the Ghanaian artist’s work ethic as extraordinary and deserving of recognition.

Peter revealed that Stonebwoy demonstrated remarkable commitment when they worked together on their song “Odo,” which was released in May 2025. According to the Nigerian singer, Stonebwoy flew from Ghana to Nigeria on the same day he sent his verse, arriving promptly to join the music video shoot without hesitation.

The gesture left a lasting impression on Peter, who characterized it as evidence of Stonebwoy’s dedication to his craft and respect for collaborative partnerships. The Nigerian artist emphasized that such professionalism is rare in the music industry and speaks to Stonebwoy’s character beyond his musical talent.

“The dedication and humility he showed really impressed me,” Peter stated during the interview, highlighting how Stonebwoy’s immediate response demonstrated his commitment to excellence in his work.

Peter described Stonebwoy as a superstar who deserves protection, suggesting that Ghanaians should appreciate and support the artist who has consistently elevated Ghana’s musical reputation on international platforms.

The collaboration between Peter Okoye and Stonebwoy on “Odo” represents a fusion of Nigerian and Ghanaian musical styles. The song, released on May 24, 2025, blends Afrobeats and dancehall elements, showcasing both artists’ versatility and the growing cross border collaborations within West African music.

Peter Okoye, born November 18, 1981, rose to fame as one half of the iconic P-Square duo alongside his twin brother Paul Okoye, known as Rudeboy. The brothers dominated African music throughout the 2000s and early 2010s before disbanding in 2017. Peter has since built a successful solo career under the stage name Mr P, establishing his own record label PClassic Label.

His 2021 debut solo album “The Prodigal” featured collaborations with prominent African and international artists including Tiwa Savage, Simi, Teni, Wande Coal and Tamar Braxton. The collaboration with Stonebwoy continues Peter’s pattern of working with top tier African talent to create music that resonates across the continent.

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla on March 5, 1988, has established himself as one of Ghana’s most internationally recognized artists. He won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2015 BET Awards and was named Artiste of the Year at both the 2015 and 2024 Ghana Music Awards.

The Ghanaian artist signed to Universal Music Group’s Def Jam Recordings in 2022, making him one of the few African artists on the prestigious label. His fifth studio album “5th Dimension,” released in April 2023, debuted at number eight on Billboard’s Reggae Albums Charts, cementing his status as a continental force in African music.

Stonebwoy has received two Billboard plaques and earned a Golden Club plaque from Boomplay after surpassing 100 million streams on the platform. He has been described as the king of reggae and dancehall in Africa, with a musical style that blends Afropop, Afro-dancehall and reggae influences.

Beyond music, Stonebwoy is known for his academic pursuits. In June 2024, he graduated with a degree in public administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). He returned to GIMPA in September 2024 to pursue a Master of Arts programme in International Public Relations and Diplomacy.

His philanthropic work through the Livingstone Foundation has supported educational initiatives, healthcare for accident survivors, community advocacy and youth empowerment. The foundation has renovated schools, donated medical equipment to hospitals and provided scholarships to students.

Peter’s public praise of Stonebwoy arrives during Ghana’s festive season, which has seen a surge in cultural and entertainment activities. The timing of his comments on Christmas Eve adds to the celebratory atmosphere as Ghanaians enjoy the holiday period.

The collaboration between Nigerian and Ghanaian artists has increased significantly in recent years, breaking down historical musical boundaries and creating a unified West African sound that appeals to global audiences. Partnerships like Peter and Stonebwoy’s “Odo” demonstrate the commercial and artistic value of cross border collaborations.

Industry observers note that when established artists from different countries publicly praise each other’s professionalism, it strengthens the overall African music ecosystem. Peter’s comments about Stonebwoy send a message to younger artists about the importance of humility, punctuality and dedication regardless of one’s level of success.

The call for Ghanaians to protect Stonebwoy reflects broader conversations about supporting homegrown talent. While Stonebwoy has achieved international recognition, Peter’s statement emphasizes that continued support from his home country remains crucial to sustaining his career and enabling him to compete globally.

Ghana’s music industry has produced several internationally successful artists in recent years, including Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, KiDi, Black Sherif and King Promise among others. These artists have helped position Ghana as a significant player in the global Afrobeats and Afropop movements.

However, challenges persist regarding adequate support structures for artists, including fair compensation, intellectual property protection, quality production facilities and international distribution networks. Peter’s call to protect Stonebwoy can be interpreted as encouragement for continued investment in these support systems.

The Nigerian singer’s praise also highlights the mutual respect between Nigerian and Ghanaian artists despite occasional rivalry between the countries’ music industries. Both nations have produced world class talent that collectively elevates African music on the global stage.

For Stonebwoy, international endorsements from respected artists like Peter Okoye validate his approach to music and career management. The recognition from a veteran of African music who has navigated the industry’s challenges for over two decades carries particular weight.

As African music continues expanding its global footprint, collaborations between artists from different countries will likely become increasingly common. Peter and Stonebwoy’s partnership on “Odo” and Peter’s subsequent praise of Stonebwoy’s professionalism set a positive example for how such collaborations should be conducted.

The interview on TV3’s The Afternoon Show provided Peter Okoye with a platform to share his experience working with Stonebwoy with a Ghanaian audience, directly communicating his appreciation to the artist’s home market. Such public acknowledgments can strengthen artist relationships and encourage future collaborations.

Whether Stonebwoy and Peter Okoye will work together again remains to be seen, but the foundation of mutual respect and professionalism they have established suggests potential for future creative partnerships. For now, Peter’s praise serves as recognition of Stonebwoy’s character and work ethic alongside his musical talent.