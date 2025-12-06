Nigerian Senate President files 200 billion naira defamation suit against colleague

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has filed a two hundred billion naira defamation suit against Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan of Kogi Central over sexual harassment allegations she made against him. The suit was lodged at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on December 5.

In a Facebook post, Akpoti Uduaghan confirmed receiving notice of the case, stating it finally gives her a chance to prove how she was sexually harassed. She welcomed the development, noting the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges had previously refused to grant her an audience.

Akpoti Uduaghan said the committee argued they could not examine a matter already before a court because Akpabio’s wife had filed a defamation suit against her. She explained Senate rules prevented her from initiating her own court action until she had first presented the matter before the Ethics Committee, the same panel that recommended her controversial suspension.

According to Akpoti Uduaghan, she now has a chance to prove how she was sexually harassed and how her refusal to give into demands unleashed series of unprovoked and unprecedented attacks on her person. Attached to her post was a court order issued on November 6 by Justice U. P. Kekemeke, directing that she be served through substituted means via the clerk of the National Assembly.

The case is scheduled to begin on January 21, 2026. Akpoti Uduaghan first made the allegations in a February interview on Arise TV, claiming that Akpabio made sexual advances toward her in his office and at his residence in Akwa Ibom. She stated her challenges in the Senate began after she rejected him.

Akpabio has strongly denied the allegations. The two lawmakers had previously clashed openly on the Senate floor over changes to the seating arrangement, reflecting an already tense relationship before the sexual misconduct accusations emerged.

The 200 billion naira claim represents one of the largest defamation suits in Nigerian legal history. Such substantial amounts in defamation cases typically aim to demonstrate the severity of reputational damage claimed by plaintiffs, though courts often award significantly lower amounts if liability is established.

The sexual harassment allegations have attracted significant public attention in Nigeria, sparking debates about workplace conduct, power dynamics and accountability mechanisms within the National Assembly. Women’s rights advocates have called for transparent investigation of such claims regardless of the positions held by those involved.

Senate rules and procedures governing internal disputes and ethical matters have come under scrutiny following the case. Critics argue that institutional mechanisms for addressing harassment complaints may be inadequate or susceptible to influence by senior leadership.

The substituted service order indicates initial difficulties in serving legal documents directly to Akpoti Uduaghan, prompting the court to authorize alternative delivery methods through the National Assembly clerk. Such orders are typically issued when conventional service proves impractical.

Akpoti Uduaghan’s suspension from Senate activities, recommended by the Ethics Committee, has been controversial. Supporters argue the suspension represents retaliation for speaking out, while others maintain it followed established procedural violations unrelated to the harassment allegations.

The defamation suit adds another layer to ongoing tensions within Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber. The case will likely receive close attention as it proceeds through the courts, with implications for how similar allegations are handled within political institutions.

Both parties are expected to present evidence and witness testimony when proceedings commence in January. The outcome could influence broader conversations about sexual harassment policies and complaint mechanisms in Nigerian public institutions.