Nigerian Producer AyZed Reflects on Chart Success with Black Sherif

Nigerian record producer AyZed is visiting Ghana for the first time since his collaboration with Black Sherif on “Sacrifice” became one of the year’s defining tracks. The song, which appeared on Black Sherif’s Iron Boy album released in April 2025, has maintained its position in Ghana’s top 10 charts throughout much of the year.

The track represents a meeting point between Nigerian production sensibilities and Ghanaian street music emotion. AyZed, who has built his reputation producing hits for major Nigerian artists, brought his characteristic sound to what became the final addition to Black Sherif’s critically acclaimed project.

The collaboration came together quickly, according to AyZed. Black Sherif spent just a few days in Lagos when they connected one evening, caught a creative vibe immediately, and completed most of the song within hours. For artists and producers who understand their craft deeply, sometimes that’s all it takes, he noted.

Industry veteran Bolaji Kareem, working as an A&R on the project, reportedly suggested adding one last record to the nearly complete album. The idea was to create something that would merge Nigeria’s vibrant Afrobeats DNA with Ghana’s introspective street soul. AyZed fit the brief perfectly given his track record of producing crossover hits.

AyZed’s production credits include work on Kizz Daniel’s “Twe Twe,” which was released in December 2023 alongside “Too Busy to Be Bae.” The track was produced by a trio consisting of AyZed, Killertunes, and Blaise Beats, blending traditional Nupe sounds with contemporary rhythms. The song drew inspiration from Nigeria’s Nupe cultural heritage while maintaining the infectious energy that characterized Kizz Daniel’s run of hits.

The remix of “Twe Twe” featuring Davido came in early 2024, with the same production team handling the expanded version. Both the original and remix topped Nigerian charts, demonstrating AyZed’s ability to create music that resonates commercially while maintaining artistic integrity.

His work extends to other collaborations with Kizz Daniel, including tracks like “Showa” and songs featuring artists such as Odumodublvck and Seyi Vibez. This consistent partnership has established AyZed as one of Kizz Daniel’s go-to producers, with chemistry that translates into chart performance.

The success of “Sacrifice” shows how West African music increasingly operates as a regional rather than purely national industry. Nigerian producers working with Ghanaian artists isn’t new, but the frequency and commercial success of such collaborations has accelerated. Streaming platforms and social media have made geographic boundaries less relevant when audiences connect with music that speaks to shared experiences.

Black Sherif’s Iron Boy album, which houses “Sacrifice,” dropped on April 2, 2025 through Blacko Management and EMPIRE. The project features 15 tracks, with “Sacrifice” sitting as the sixth song on the tracklist. Co-production credit goes to both AyZed and Samsney, though the promotional focus has centered on AyZed’s involvement given his Nigerian profile.

For AyZed, the Ghana visit represents a full-circle moment. Seeing how the sound has connected with Ghanaian audiences provides validation that transcends chart positions or streaming numbers. Music is about emotion and collaboration, he says, and Ghana has shown him that the energy African creators generate together truly knows no borders.

The producer indicated plans to work with more Ghanaian and African artists, viewing the continent as one interconnected creative space rather than separate markets. This approach aligns with broader industry trends where African artists increasingly collaborate across borders, creating pan-African sounds that appeal to audiences from Lagos to Nairobi to Accra.

Whether “Sacrifice” represents the beginning of sustained collaboration between AyZed and Ghanaian artists or remains a standalone success will depend on several factors. The music business runs on relationships built over time, and first visits often lead to studio sessions that produce future hits. Ghana’s music scene has proven receptive to outside producers who understand how to blend their own style with local sensibilities.

AyZed’s production style, characterized by attention to rhythm and atmosphere, seems well-suited to Ghana’s current music landscape where street credibility meets commercial ambition. Artists like Black Sherif have demonstrated that authenticity and mainstream success aren’t mutually exclusive, creating space for producers who can deliver both.

The timing of the visit is notable. As 2025 draws to a close, the African music industry is reflecting on a year that saw continued growth in global recognition and commercial success. Collaborations like “Sacrifice” contribute to this momentum, showing international audiences that African music isn’t monolithic but rather a collection of interconnected styles and innovations.

For Ghana’s music industry, hosting producers of AyZed’s caliber signals the country’s importance in West Africa’s creative ecosystem. While Nigeria often dominates conversations about Afrobeats and African pop music, Ghana’s artists and unique sound continue attracting top-tier production talent. This creative exchange benefits both countries as styles cross-pollinate and new sounds emerge.

The long chart run for “Sacrifice” suggests the song connected on more than just a superficial level. Tracks that dominate for months rather than weeks typically resonate with audiences beyond initial curiosity or promotional push. The blend of Nigerian production and Ghanaian artistry created something that spoke to listeners across the region.

As AyZed explores potential collaborations during his Ghana visit, the industry will watch to see if “Sacrifice” becomes part of a larger body of work bridging Nigerian and Ghanaian music. One hit can be luck or timing. A series of successful collaborations would establish a pattern, potentially influencing how producers and artists approach cross-border partnerships.