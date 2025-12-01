Nigerian Presidency Rejects Obasanjo Call for Foreign Security Intervention

The Nigerian presidency dismissed weekend calls by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for foreign intervention to address the country’s worsening security crisis, accusing the ex leader of lacking credibility to criticize President Bola Tinubu over terrorism that allegedly took root during his own tenure.

Sunday Dare, special adviser to the president on media and public communication, condemned Obasanjo’s suggestion in a statement posted on his verified X account Sunday. He described the recommendation for external intervention as an abdication of responsibility and capitulation rather than statesmanship.

Obasanjo had spoken Friday at a public function in Jos, Plateau State, expressing deep concern over escalating insecurity across Nigeria. He stated that Nigerians are being killed regardless of religion, origin, or profession, and the government seems incapable of protecting citizens. The former leader argued that as part of the world community, Nigerians have a right to call on the international community if the government cannot fulfill its protective duties.

His comments came weeks after United States President Donald Trump called out the Nigerian government over reported killings of Christians and vowed to take action against terrorists operating in the country. Recent weeks witnessed over 200 schoolchildren kidnapped in Niger and Kebbi states, while worshippers were abducted during a livestreamed church service in Kwara. In Borno, fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) ambushed a military convoy and executed captured Brigadier General M. Uba.

The presidency emphasized that recent comments attempting to paint the Tinubu administration as unable to protect Nigerians are not merely hypocritical but ignoble. Dare insisted Nigeria faces terrorists by every definition, whether international, regional, or local, yet individuals who looked away when these threats first emerged now seek to sit in judgment.

The statement argued that before recommending surrender of Nigeria’s sovereignty to foreign nations, Obasanjo should reflect on what he failed to do when terrorism began organizing under his watch. It described the suggestion that Nigeria should effectively subcontract its internal security to foreign governments as capitulation, not statesmanship.

The presidency stated that the ideological seeds and early cells of Boko Haram were nurtured during Obasanjo’s civilian presidency. As extremists recruited, indoctrinated, established camps, and openly challenged authority, the state failed to act with necessary urgency, according to the statement. What began as a preventable extremist sect transformed into a violent insurgency, a cross border terrorist franchise, and a regional menace aligned with global jihadist movements.

The administration outlined that Nigeria today confronts a multilayered terrorist ecosystem including internationally designated terror organizations, Islamic State and al Qaeda linked franchises across the Sahel, local violent extremist groups masquerading as bandits, cross border terrorist cells exploiting porous frontiers, and ideological insurgents operating in ungoverned spaces. These actors collaborate by sharing money, ideology, weapons, intelligence, and logistics, with the same goal of breaking the Nigerian state and subjugating its people.

Dare said President Tinubu’s approach involves a comprehensive, whole of government strategy combining kinetic pressure with non kinetic interventions. The plan includes modernizing military capabilities, expanding intelligence led operations, restoring governance in underserved regions, stabilizing communities, and promoting counter radicalization initiatives.

The presidency clarified that while Nigeria welcomes international cooperation in addressing security challenges, it will not outsource security or surrender sovereignty. Nigeria needs the support and understanding of the United States, and that cooperation is already underway. The collaboration of other allied nations is also crucial given the transnational nature of the threat.

Dare challenged Obasanjo to acknowledge his role in Nigeria’s security deterioration and support ongoing counter terrorism efforts rather than undermine them. He wrote that if the former president wishes to help, he should acknowledge past failures that allowed terrorists to gain a foothold and then support ongoing efforts. The statement urged him to put his position and connections at Nigeria’s disposal as he has done for other countries.

The presidency insisted that under Tinubu, Nigeria will confront and defeat terrorism. The administration will not be distracted by blame games from those who midwifed early security failures. The statement called on all Nigerians, especially past leaders, to rally behind the ongoing security strategy instead of handing terrorists a psychological win through careless remarks.