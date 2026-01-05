Nigerian Presidency Defends Grok Enhanced Photo of Tinubu Kagame Meeting

Nigeria’s presidency has defended its use of an artificial intelligence tool to enhance a photograph showing President Bola Tinubu meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Paris, following widespread criticism on social media.

The presidency dismissed claims that the photograph was AI generated, describing the narrative as false and misleading. The clarification was made on Monday by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, after the image sparked controversy when it was posted on Sunday evening.

The photograph, which was shared on President Tinubu’s official X account and by his aides, bore a visible Grok watermark. Grok is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s company, xAI, capable of producing text, generating images, and running real time online searches.

According to Ajayi, both President Kagame and President Tinubu met in Paris and had lunch together on Sunday, and the two leaders later had dinner with President Macron the same evening. He explained that the controversy stemmed from the poor quality of the original photograph taken with a mobile phone.

Ajayi stated that the photographer later used Grok to improve the picture quality, insisting this did not make it AI generated. He criticized media reports suggesting otherwise, saying journalists should have verified the information before publication.

The meeting in Paris took place on Sunday, January 4, 2026, during President Tinubu’s ongoing end of year break in Europe. In a post shared on his verified X handle, President Tinubu said the meeting focused on discussing the current state of world affairs and advancing Africa in an ever changing global landscape.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga also shared the same image on his social media accounts, announcing the private lunch between the two African leaders. The photograph quickly went viral but drew immediate scrutiny from Nigerian social media users who spotted the artificial intelligence watermark.

Many Nigerians criticized the presidency for what they perceived as the use of AI generated imagery in official government communications. Some social media users described the incident as a national embarrassment, with calls for greater transparency and accountability in official communications.

An X community note added to President Tinubu’s post suggested that while a meeting between the leaders was reported to have been held in Paris, the image appeared to be AI generated given the Grok badge. The platform’s community notes feature allows users to add context to potentially misleading posts.

The controversy has triggered broader conversations about the appropriateness of using AI processed images in official government communications, particularly where international diplomatic engagements are involved. Presidential aides have faced questions about why an authentic photograph from the meeting was not used instead.

President Tinubu departed Lagos for Europe on December 28, 2025, to continue his end of year break. He is scheduled to participate in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit after the vacation, following an invitation from United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The summit, scheduled for early January 2026, will be held under the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go” and will focus on linking ambition with action across innovation, finance, and human capital. President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the summit.