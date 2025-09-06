Nigerian Power Couple Holds Triple Wedding Across Three Continents

Afrobeats star Mr Eazi and billionaire heiress Temi Otedola celebrated their union with three elaborate wedding ceremonies spanning Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland, culminating a romance that has captivated audiences across Africa and beyond.

The couple’s unconventional wedding journey began with a civil ceremony in Monaco on May 9, 2025, a date chosen to honor Mr Eazi’s late mother’s birthday. The principality held special significance for the Otedola family, who maintain a residence there.

Two months later, the couple celebrated a traditional Yoruba wedding in Dubai in July, featuring a performance by Juju music legend King Sunny Ade at the Otedola family home. The celebration showcased traditional Nigerian customs with modern luxury elements.

The celebrations concluded in August with a church service in Iceland, attended by family, close friends, and notable figures including Nigeria’s richest man Aliko Dangote and popular comedian Broda Shaggi. “Eazi and I have always been unconventional,” Temi explained of their multi-wedding summer.

Temi Otedola, 28, daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has established herself as an actress and fashion entrepreneur. She appeared in the critically acclaimed Netflix film “Citation” and operates a successful lifestyle brand. Following the ceremonies, she has adopted her husband’s surname, changing from Otedola to Ajibade.

Mr Eazi, born Oluwatosin Ajibade, 33, represents one of Africa’s most successful musical exports. The pioneering Afrobeats and Banku music artist has released multiple hit projects including “Life Is Eazi” and founded emPawa Africa, an initiative supporting emerging African artists across the continent.

The couple’s relationship began three years ago with what they describe as a “meet-cute at a club,” followed by a romantic proposal in Venice in April 2022. Their engagement announcement generated significant media attention, marking the union of Nigeria’s entertainment royalty with business aristocracy.

The wedding celebrations featured designer looks ranging from Lisa Folawiyo to Fendi and Zac Posen, with performances by both King Sunny Adé and international star John Legend. The ceremonies combined elements of luxury, tradition, and modern glamour across three distinct cultural settings.

Monaco’s ceremony represented the legal foundation of their marriage, conducted in the Mediterranean principality known for hosting Africa’s elite. The choice reflected both families’ international connections and global lifestyle preferences.

Dubai’s traditional ceremony honored Nigerian cultural heritage through Yoruba wedding customs, complete with traditional attire, ceremonies, and musical performances. The celebration demonstrated the couple’s commitment to maintaining cultural roots despite their international prominence.

Iceland’s final ceremony provided an intimate conclusion to their wedding journey, offering breathtaking natural backdrops for the couple’s spiritual commitment. The Nordic setting created a striking contrast to the previous celebrations while maintaining the couple’s taste for unique venues.

The triple wedding approach reflects broader trends among Africa’s elite, who increasingly celebrate major life events across multiple countries and cultures. The couple’s choice demonstrates how modern African couples blend traditional expectations with contemporary global lifestyles.

Their union represents a significant merger of influence spheres – combining Femi Otedola’s business empire with Mr Eazi’s cultural impact across Africa’s creative industries. Both families wield considerable influence in Nigeria’s economic and cultural landscape.

The celebrations received extensive coverage in international fashion and lifestyle publications, including Vogue Magazine, which featured exclusive photos and interviews with the couple. Social media documentation of their ceremonies has generated millions of interactions across platforms.

Beyond the glamour, their marriage symbolizes the growing connections between Africa’s business dynasties and creative industries. As entertainment increasingly drives economic growth across the continent, such unions reflect changing power dynamics in African society.

The couple’s story resonates with young Africans who see possibilities for combining traditional values with global ambitions, cultural pride with international success, and family expectations with personal choice in an interconnected world.