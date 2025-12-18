Nigerian petroleum regulator quits after billionaire Dangote files corruption petition

Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, resigned Wednesday following allegations from Africa’s wealthiest businessman that forced presidential intervention.

President Bola Tinubu accepted the resignation and forwarded new nominees to the Senate for confirmation, alongside the simultaneous departure of Gbenga Komolafe from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission. The dual resignations represent an unprecedented leadership shake-up in Nigeria’s petroleum regulatory framework since the agencies were established under the 2021 Petroleum Industry Act.

The controversy erupted when Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, publicly accused Ahmed of financial impropriety centered on education expenses for his four children at Swiss boarding schools. Dangote claimed the costs exceeded five million dollars for secondary education alone, questioning how a career civil servant could finance such expenditure. The industrialist emphasized the stark contrast with economic realities facing ordinary Nigerians, particularly in Ahmed’s home state of Sokoto where families struggle to afford basic school fees.

Dangote listed the children as Faisal Farouk, Farouk Jr., Ashraf Farouk and Farhana Farouk, identifying institutions including Institut Le Rosey, Aiglon College, Montreux School and La Garenne International School. The allegations claimed annual costs of approximately 200,000 dollars per child over six years, with additional tertiary education expenses bringing total spending to over seven million dollars across both secondary and university levels.

Dangote submitted a formal petition through his lawyer to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, seeking investigation and prosecution. The ICPC confirmed receiving the petition, though no charges have been filed. The businessman also alleged that regulatory policies deliberately favored petroleum product imports over domestic refining, creating friction with his massive Dangote Refinery project.

Ahmed dismissed the allegations as exaggerated and lacking proper context. He stated his children’s education was financed through merit scholarships, family trust funds and personal savings from over 30 years in public service. Ahmed explained that three of his four children received merit-based scholarships covering between 40 and 65 percent of tuition costs, with documentation available for authorized investigation.

The former regulator detailed that his late father, a businessman who died in 2018, had established education trust funds for grandchildren following Northern Nigerian cultural traditions of collective family investment in education. Ahmed said his annual compensation as NMDPRA chief was approximately 48 million naira including allowances, publicly available in audited reports. He authorized educational institutions to release financial records to government investigators and invited multiple agencies to scrutinize his asset declarations dating back to 1991.

Ahmed characterized the timing of allegations as connected to increased regulatory enforcement under his leadership, including stricter licensing requirements and quality controls that exposed substandard petroleum products in Nigerian markets. He defended import licensing approvals as statutory obligations under the Petroleum Industry Act to ensure supply security when domestic production proves insufficient, rejecting characterizations of economic sabotage.

The regulatory dispute traces back to 2024 when NMDPRA questioned the quality of products from local refineries including Dangote’s facility. The House of Representatives had summoned both parties to prevent sector destabilization. Tensions escalated over regulatory decisions affecting Nigeria’s transition toward private refining capacity following decades of state-controlled petroleum infrastructure.

President Tinubu nominated Saidu Aliyu Mohammed, a chemical engineer with over four decades in the oil and gas sector, to replace Ahmed at NMDPRA. Mohammed previously led the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company and the Nigerian Gas Company. For NUPRC, the president selected Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, an economist who spent nearly 33 years with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company and retired in 2024 as Executive Vice President for Upstream operations.

The controversy underscores persistent challenges in Nigeria’s petroleum sector balancing regulatory independence, private sector interests and anti-corruption imperatives. As Africa’s largest oil producer navigates fuel subsidy removal, currency pressures and the complex integration of private refining capacity, stakeholders are monitoring implications for investor confidence and energy policy direction. The investigation will determine whether the allegations reflect genuine malfeasance or represent commercial friction arising from tougher regulatory enforcement in a sector historically characterized by opacity and preferential treatment.