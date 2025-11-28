Nigerian Parliament Leader Backs REGAL INFLUENCE SUMMIT Akande-Adeola Sees 2026 Event Uniting Africa’s Voice

By Kingsley Asiedu

Hon. Mulikat Akande-Adeola, Majority Leader of Nigeria’s House of Representatives ( 2011-2015) and Chairperson of the Governing Council of the KRIF Foundation, has thrown her full weight behind the upcoming Regal Influence Summit, calling it “a long-overdue platform to transform governance and leadership across Africa.”

In an exclusive interview, Akande-Adeola — one of Nigeria’s most respected female legislators and a prominent advocate for women’s leadership — said the summit, scheduled for Jan. 23–25, 2026, will convene political leaders, influencers, business executives, faith leaders and philanthropists from across the continent to reshape Africa’s policy direction.

“The strategic importance of the Regal Influence Summit cannot be overemphasized,” she said. “Africa has been in dire need of such a gathering. KRIF Foundation is taking the bull by the horns to bring together leaders who can drive national and continental transformation.”

A First-of-Its-Kind Agenda

Akande-Adeola said the summit stands out because it will confront issues that have long hindered Africa’s progress — inconsistent governance, weak collaboration and limited ethical leadership.

“The vision we’re advancing is to mobilize and empower leaders to promote visionary governance, ethical leadership and legacy building,” she said. “These are areas in which the continent has struggled, except in very few countries.”

She emphasized that aligning policymaking across regions — West, East, North and beyond — is essential for long-term stability and prosperity.

“It goes beyond presidents sitting in different countries,” she said. “We need joint working relationships where what is implemented in Ghana is also implemented in Nigeria and across regional blocs. Everyone must believe in the same expected outcomes for our people.”

Strengthening Continental Collaboration

Cooperation between African nations, she said, has not reached its full potential, noting that even close neighbors like Ghana and Nigeria often operate in isolation.

“Most countries act as sovereign states that must do what’s right for their nation — but you can’t do it alone,” she said. “Legislatures across Africa should be looking at aligning their laws and implementation strategies for shared progress.”

Expected Outcomes: Policy, Impact Funds, and Social Initiatives

The 2026 summit is expected to produce outcomes that Akande-Adeola describes as “unique and deeply impactful,” including:

* A strengthened network of Regal Influencers driving policy and social change

* A summit communiqué featuring actionable policy recommendations

* Launch of mentorship and leadership impact funds for emerging leaders

* Social impact projects such as revolving credit for widows, skills-training scholarships for orphans and vulnerable youth, and braille training for the visually impaired

* An annual interfaith dialogue to promote peace and tolerance

“These outcomes will touch every sector of society,” she said. “Once people’s needs are met — the youth, the visually impaired, widows, vulnerable groups — their countries will flourish.”

Women, Youth, and Inclusive Leadership

A longtime champion of women’s leadership and youth empowerment, Akande-Adeola said the summit will provide critical momentum for inclusive governance.

“When you look at any country, youth and women are the most important demographic,” she said. “Once their needs are met, the country will flourish.”

She highlighted mentorship, education and empowerment as tools she has personally invested in — from scholarships for students to empowerment programs for widows.

“Education is key to advancement,” she said. “Once you’re educated, the sky is your limit.”

The summit, she added, will feature high-profile women leaders whose influence will help drive implementation of resolutions across participating countries.

Beyond 2026: Building a Continental Legacy

Akande-Adeola said organizers expect the debut summit to set the tone for a biannual event Africa’s leaders will look forward to.

“We want to make it a summit that people will be yearning for — where people register a year ahead because of its impact,” she said. “The communiqué will not be shelved. It will be circulated widely so governments can adopt its recommendations.”

She expressed confidence that participants will leave Accra inspired and prepared to take action.

“This summit will not end in the conference hall,” she said. “We expect everyone to go home and start something. KRIF Foundation is committed to ensuring Africa begins to speak with one voice.”

She added a prayerful hope for unity and purpose: “May God guide us all and bring everyone safely to Accra. By the time we leave, we should all be fulfilled — ready to implement what we’ve learned for the progress of the continent.”