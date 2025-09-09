Nigerian Opposition Groups Condemn Tinubu’s US$1.75bn World Bank Loan

Political parties and civil society organizations have strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu’s plan to secure a fresh $1.75 billion loan from the World Bank despite record revenue collections.

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) jointly condemned the borrowing plan as “reckless” and “insensitive” in a statement released Tuesday, warning of rising public anger over the administration’s fiscal policies.

The groups, representing over 75 civil society organizations nationwide, expressed shock that the government seeks additional loans after announcing unprecedented revenue performance. From January to August 2025, total collections reached N20.59 trillion, a 40.5 percent increase from N14.6 trillion recorded in 2024, according to official figures.

The opposition stems from contradictory messages from the administration. Days earlier, President Tinubu announced that Nigeria had already surpassed its 2025 revenue targets and would no longer rely on borrowing to finance the budget.

“Nigeria does not have a revenue generation problem but a reckless looting, diversion, and mismanagement problem,” the groups stated in their joint declaration signed by Comrade James Ezema of CNPP and Alhaji Ali Abacha of CNCSOs.

The organizations accused public officials of colluding with cronies to siphon commonwealth funds into private accounts. They demanded Tinubu establish a high-powered presidential judicial panel to trace, audit, and recover looted public funds from previous administrations.

The proposed loan adds to Nigeria’s growing debt burden under the current administration. The Federal Government, under President Bola Tinubu, has secured loans worth $6.45 billion from the World Bank in just 16 months, according to recent reports analyzing borrowing patterns.

Opposition groups painted a grim picture of economic hardship facing ordinary Nigerians. They cited soaring fuel costs following subsidy removal, astronomical electricity tariffs despite poor power supply, and new taxes including a five percent petroleum levy and N50 charge on N10,000 transfers.

The statement warned these policies force citizens to purchase prepaid meters at exorbitant costs while struggling with unemployment and underemployment. They linked economic pressures to rising sudden deaths, family breakdowns, and increased financial crimes among desperate youth.

“It is morally wrong for leaders who live in luxury, travel in private jets, and enjoy lavish allowances to continue enslaving the people with loans whose benefits never reach ordinary citizens,” the groups declared.

They argued debt servicing already consumes the majority of Nigeria’s revenues, leaving minimal funds for capital investment. Each new loan, they contended, fuels waste and diversion rather than creating jobs or improving living standards.

The organizations cautioned that the administration’s path is “unsustainable and dangerous,” warning that public patience will eventually run out. They referenced historical precedents where governments fell after populations lost fear and decided to control their destiny.

Revenue performance data supports some opposition arguments about fiscal capacity. Non-oil revenue now accounts for 75 percent of total collections, representing the highest revenue performance in recent Nigerian history according to government statements.

The World Bank loan proposal reportedly targets key development projects, with approval expected before year-end according to official sources. However, critics question the necessity given improved revenue generation.

Opposition groups called for confronting corruption directly, recovering stolen funds, cutting wasteful expenditures, and investing in job-creating sectors rather than endless borrowing. They insisted resources to rebuild Nigeria exist within its borders and in accounts of those who stole them.

The statement concluded with demands that no new loans should be contemplated until stolen resources are recovered and justice served. The groups emphasized that Nigeria cannot continue borrowing to fund corruption while citizens suffer under policies that reward waste at the top.

The controversy highlights growing tension between the administration’s economic policies and public sentiment as Nigerians grapple with rising costs of living amid reports of increased government revenues and continued international borrowing.