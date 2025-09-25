Nigerian Officers Reject ₦4 Million Bribe From Murder Suspect

Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and police operatives rejected multiple bribery attempts totaling ₦4 million from George Idumangi, the prime suspect in the murder of 42-year-old Bayelsa estate agent Richard Ekpebu, whose body was discovered in bushland on July 24, 2025.

Idumangi was apprehended on Monday, September 23, 2025, by immigration officers at their Festac Town, Lagos facility when he arrived to collect his processed international passport. The arrest resulted from inter-agency collaboration between NIS, Operation Puff Adder tactical squad, and Area E Police Command in Lagos.

According to sources within the Bayelsa State Police Command, Idumangi initially offered ₦4 million to immigration personnel to avoid handover to police custody. When immigration officers rejected the corrupt payment, the suspect reportedly offered an additional ₦3 million to police operatives to delete specific files from his mobile phone.

A senior police officer in Yenagoa disclosed that “in his desperation to evade arrest and his handover to men of the Bayelsa Police Command, Idumangi offered the immigration and police personnel the sum of ₦4 million. But they stood their ground and rejected the money.”

The suspect escalated his corruption attempts when faced with rejection, reportedly offering ₦2 million for permission to delete files from his mobile device before custody transfer. When this failed, he allegedly increased the offer to ₦3 million for complete destruction of his phone to prevent evidence transfer to Bayelsa investigators.

Operation Puff Adder operatives, led by Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Chris Nwaogbo, arrived in Lagos to secure the murder suspect and reportedly received similar bribery overtures. The tactical squad rejected all corrupt payments while issuing serious warnings to Idumangi about his illegal attempts to obstruct justice.

The deceased estate agent, Richard Ekpebu, was abducted and murdered near Bayelsa Palm, with his remains dumped along the new Otuoke road. Police investigations revealed that Idumangi, a native of Ogbia Local Government Area in Bayelsa State, allegedly committed the murder to conceal fraudulent land dealings after the property had already been sold to another buyer.

Additional suspects in the murder conspiracy include Victor Shadrack, known by the alias “Doggy,” and another accomplice identified as “Insurance,” who allegedly lured Ekpebu from his residence before the killing. Miss Victory Benard Henry, reportedly the group’s weapons supplier, allegedly received ₦1 million for her participation in the murder plot.

Bayelsa State Police Command spokesperson, Superintendent of Police (SP) Musa Mohammed, confirmed the bribery incidents, stating simply that “Yes, he offered them the bribe” when questioned about Idumangi’s corruption attempts during custody transfer procedures.

Idumangi’s mobile phone and recently obtained international passport remain in Operation Puff Adder custody as evidence in the murder investigation. The suspect will be transported to Yenagoa for prosecution proceedings related to Ekpebu’s killing.

The case highlights successful inter-agency collaboration between Nigerian law enforcement organizations in apprehending suspects attempting to flee the country. Immigration records indicate that Idumangi had completed passport processing procedures and appeared ready to leave Nigeria when arrested.

Police sources suggest that the murder was financially motivated, with the suspects allegedly attempting to conceal fraudulent property transactions by eliminating Ekpebu, who may have discovered their illegal activities. The land in question had reportedly been sold to multiple buyers, creating potential legal complications for the perpetrators.

The rejection of substantial bribery attempts by both immigration and police personnel demonstrates professional integrity within Nigerian security agencies despite ongoing corruption challenges in law enforcement sectors. The cumulative ₦7 million in rejected bribes represents significant financial temptation that officers refused.

Commissioner of Police Idu confirmed the arrest, stating that “after painstaking intelligence and law enforcement measures, Mr George Idumangi, who murdered Mr Richard Ekpebu at Bayelsa Palm, was arrested this morning in Lagos while trying to flee the country. This was achieved with real intelligence.”

The case underscores the importance of coordinated law enforcement efforts in tracking suspects across state boundaries. Immigration control points serve as crucial checkpoints for preventing criminal flight, particularly when suspects attempt to leave the country using legitimate travel documents.