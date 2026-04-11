Nigerian Navy Detains Personnel After Soldiers Brawl in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has arrested its personnel involved in a public fight with soldiers in Bayelsa State that erupted during President Bola Tinubu’s official visit to the state on Friday.

The incident was captured in a 53-second video showing a heated confrontation between uniformed personnel. In the footage, a driver of a Hilux vehicle marked “Naval Police” is seen stepping out and exchanging words with another driver. Moments later, after returning to his vehicle, a soldier carrying a rifle approached and threw a punch at the Naval Police driver, sparking a chaotic brawl. Tempers flared as a melee, with cudgels thrown into the mix, played out in full public view.

The exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear. Tinubu was in Bayelsa to commission projects, including the inauguration of a 60-megawatt gas turbine plant at Elebele in Ogbia Local Government Area.

The incident has drawn criticism from Nigerians, with many describing it as another example of indiscipline within the rank and file.

Responding via his official social media account on Saturday, Abi Folorunso, Director of Naval Information (DNI), confirmed that those involved had been taken into custody. “The affected personnel are in custody and already undergoing appropriate administrative and disciplinary procedures in accordance with extant military regulations,” he said.

The Nigerian Army had not issued a public statement on the matter as of the time of publication.