Nigerian Nationals Receive Lengthy Prison Terms for Vehicle Theft

Three Nigerian nationals have been sentenced to substantial prison terms totaling 48 years for their involvement in an organized vehicle theft syndicate that targeted victims across Kumasi’s commercial districts.

Francis Friday, Linus Agwazie, and Russell Ekenze were arrested June 20, 2025, by the Ashanti Regional Police Command during operations targeting criminal activities involving parked vehicles.

The convictions represent a major breakthrough in dismantling what police described as a cross-regional criminal syndicate that had been operating across Ghana’s urban centers, specifically targeting individuals who withdrew large sums from banks and commercial areas.

Russell Ekenze appeared before the Atasemanso Circuit Court on July 22, 2025, where he pleaded guilty and received a 10-year sentence with hard labor. His accomplices, Friday and Agwazie, initially pleaded not guilty, leading to separate proceedings.

Circuit Court 3 found Friday and Agwazie guilty on two counts each July 23, 2025, imposing 8-year concurrent sentences. The same day, Circuit Court 1 added an additional 20-year concurrent sentence on all three convicts for related charges.

Ekenze faced further conviction at Circuit Court 2 on July 24, 2025, receiving an additional 10-year sentence to run concurrently with his existing punishment.

Police investigations revealed the syndicate’s sophisticated operations involved monitoring potential victims at financial institutions and commercial areas before breaking into their vehicles to steal cash and valuables.

One victim lost GH¢88,000 after withdrawing funds from a financial institution and parking near Obaa Yaa Chop Bar on March 18, 2025, while another lost GH¢22,000 the following day in similar circumstances.

Authorities recovered a 6-inch T-shaped metal believed to be a master key during the arrests, with suspects confessing to being part of a larger syndicate. The arrests followed intelligence-led operations by the Police Intelligence Directorate targeting organized crime networks.

Regional Police Commander DCOP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe announced at a June 23, 2025 press briefing that the syndicate used two Toyota Highlanders with registration numbers GY 2471-14 and GX 7124 in their operations.

The original investigation involved five suspects, including Gifty Ozurumbam and Gladys Ibrahim, with court proceedings ongoing for the complete network. One accomplice, Cosmas Maduabuchukwu, remains at large.

All three convicts are currently serving their sentences at Kumasi Central Prison, marking the conclusion of successful prosecutions that spanned multiple circuit courts in the Ashanti Region.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command described the convictions as a significant victory in combating organized and transnational crime, emphasizing their commitment to protecting lives and property across the region.

Court records indicate the suspects’ ages as Russell Ekenze (29), a taxi driver; Francis Friday (49), described as a politician; and Linus Agwazie (51), a trader, highlighting the diverse backgrounds of syndicate members.

The successful prosecutions demonstrate enhanced coordination between Ghana’s Police Intelligence Directorate and regional commands in addressing sophisticated criminal operations that often span multiple jurisdictions.

Police continue urging public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities, particularly around financial institutions and commercial areas where similar syndicates might target unsuspecting victims carrying large amounts of cash.

The case underscores growing concerns about transnational organized crime in West Africa, with criminal syndicates increasingly targeting Ghana’s commercial centers and exploiting banking patterns of potential victims.

Authorities emphasize that investigations continue into the broader network, with efforts focused on identifying and apprehending remaining accomplices while preventing similar criminal enterprises from establishing operations in the region.

The convictions send a strong message about Ghana’s commitment to addressing organized crime while protecting the business community and ordinary citizens who conduct legitimate financial transactions in urban commercial districts.