Nigerian National Pleads Guilty to False Statements in US Firearm Purchase

A 25-year-old Nigerian national unlawfully present in the United States has pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements while attempting to purchase a firearm.

United States Attorney Baxter Kruger of the Southern District of Mississippi and ATF Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives made the announcement in a press statement issued by the Department of Justice on Friday, December 20, 2025. The case forms part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative targeting illegal immigration and violent crime.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Laurel Echezonam entered the country unlawfully via the United States Southern Border in 2022. Immigration officials determined that Echezonam was a Nigerian national in the country without approval.

On June 7, 2024, and June 8, 2024, Echezonam traveled from his residence in Vicksburg, Mississippi to purchase a firearm at different firearms dealers. When Echezonam completed the required firearms purchase form, he made false statements regarding his immigration status to deceive the firearms dealers into selling him the firearms.

Echezonam was denied the firearms based on his immigration status and was subsequently apprehended by immigration officials. Federal law prohibits individuals who are in the United States unlawfully from purchasing or possessing firearms.

Echezonam, who pleaded guilty on Monday, December 15, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17, 2026, and faces a maximum penalty of up to ten years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lynn Murray and C. Brett Grantham are prosecuting the case for the government.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to address illegal immigration, eliminate cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect communities from perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.

The firearms purchase form, known as ATF Form 4473, requires prospective buyers to answer questions about their eligibility to purchase firearms under federal law. False statements on the form constitute a federal crime, regardless of whether the purchase is ultimately completed.

Federal authorities have intensified enforcement of firearms regulations in recent years, particularly targeting cases involving false statements on purchase forms. The ATF works closely with firearms dealers to identify suspicious transactions and prevent illegal firearms acquisitions.

Immigration status is among several factors that can disqualify individuals from legally purchasing firearms in the United States. Other disqualifying factors include felony convictions, domestic violence restraining orders, mental health adjudications, and dishonorable military discharges.

The case highlights ongoing federal efforts to prevent firearms from reaching individuals prohibited from possessing them under U.S. law. Prosecutors emphasized that making false statements to acquire firearms undermines public safety and the regulatory framework designed to keep weapons out of dangerous hands.

Echezonam’s attempts to purchase firearms at multiple dealers over consecutive days suggest a determined effort to acquire weapons despite his ineligibility. The fact that dealers denied the purchases indicates that background check systems functioned as intended in this instance.

The maximum ten-year prison sentence Echezonam faces reflects the seriousness with which federal law treats false statements in firearms transactions. However, actual sentences in such cases vary widely depending on factors including criminal history, cooperation with authorities, and specific circumstances of the offense.

Following sentencing, Echezonam will likely face deportation proceedings as an individual unlawfully present in the United States with a federal criminal conviction. Immigration authorities typically prioritize removal of non-citizens convicted of crimes.

The Department of Justice announced Operation Take Back America as part of broader enforcement priorities under the current administration. The initiative coordinates multiple federal law enforcement programs to address what officials describe as threats from illegal immigration and organized crime.

Critics of such operations have raised concerns about immigration enforcement approaches and the characterization of immigration as an invasion. However, federal prosecutors emphasize that cases like Echezonam’s involve clear violations of firearms laws that would be prosecuted regardless of immigration status.

The Southern District of Mississippi has been active in prosecuting firearms violations and immigration-related offenses. The district covers the southern portion of Mississippi, including major population centers along the Gulf Coast.