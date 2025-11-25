Nigerian National Gets 30 Months for COVID Relief Fraud

A United States District Court in Maryland has sentenced a 29-year-old Nigerian national to 30 months in prison for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits and pandemic relief loans.

Temitope Bashua received the sentence from Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher on November 20, 2025, in Baltimore. He will serve two years of supervised release following his prison term after admitting his involvement in the conspiracy.

The fraud targeted programs established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, federal legislation enacted in March 2020 to provide emergency financial assistance to Americans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact.

According to his plea agreement and court documents, Bashua and accomplices conspired from May 2020 through September 2022 to impersonate victims and obtain money by submitting fraudulent unemployment insurance (UI) claims. The group used personally identifiable information (PII) without victims’ knowledge or consent to submit fake applications for UI benefits in Maryland and California.

In October 2020, co-conspirators submitted two fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for fictitious businesses using stolen victim identities. The EIDL program, administered through the SBA alongside the Paycheck Protection Program, helped businesses meet financial obligations during the pandemic.

EIDL advances do not require repayment, and small businesses can receive funds even without loan approval, with a maximum advance of $10,000. Bashua received more than $290,000 in U.S. Treasury funds from the SBA through the fraudulent applications.

Bashua also admitted involvement in other criminal schemes, including cyber intrusion, romance fraud and business email compromise fraud operations.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence alongside law enforcement officials. Special Agent in Charge Troy W. Springer from the National Capital Region of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General (DOL-OIG) participated in the announcement.

Acting Special Agent in Charge Evan Campanella of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore and Joseph V. Cuffari, who holds a doctorate and serves as Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS-OIG), also joined in announcing the sentencing.

The case reflects ongoing federal efforts to prosecute fraud related to pandemic relief programs. Authorities have pursued numerous investigations into schemes targeting emergency assistance funds intended for struggling Americans and businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

Federal prosecutors have prioritized cases involving identity theft and fraudulent claims that diverted taxpayer money from legitimate recipients. The multiyear nature of Bashua’s scheme allowed him to collect substantial sums before authorities intervened.

The conviction demonstrates coordination among multiple federal agencies investigating pandemic relief fraud. The DOL-OIG, HSI and DHS-OIG worked together to build the case against Bashua and his co-conspirators.