Nigerian National Convicted of US$7.5M Charity Fraud in Maryland Court

A federal jury in Greenbelt, Maryland convicted Olusegun Samson Adejorin, 32, of orchestrating a sophisticated email fraud scheme that diverted over $7.5 million from two charitable organizations between June and August 2020.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the conviction on Thursday, following a six-day trial that concluded December 18, 2025. The Nigerian national was found guilty on multiple counts including wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and unauthorized access to a protected computer.

Evidence presented during trial demonstrated how Adejorin compromised email accounts at a Maryland investment services charity and a New York charitable organization. He registered spoofed domain names to impersonate employees from the New York organization, then sent fraudulent withdrawal requests to the Maryland firm. Simultaneously, Adejorin used stolen credentials from Maryland employees to send false confirmations of these requests, creating an illusion of legitimacy. This elaborate deception resulted in more than $7.5 million being transferred to accounts under his control rather than to the intended New York charity.

The scheme required sophisticated technical execution. Adejorin purchased a credential harvesting tool designed to steal email login credentials and concealed his fraudulent emails by moving them to inconspicuous locations within victim mailboxes. Withdrawals exceeding $10,000 required approval from authorized individuals, which Adejorin circumvented by compromising their email accounts.

Adejorin was previously extradited from Ghana in connection with the case. Ghanaian authorities arrested him on December 29, 2023, and he arrived in the United States on August 30, 2024 to face charges. International cooperation proved crucial to bringing Adejorin to justice. The FBI Baltimore Field Office led the investigation with assistance from the FBI Legal Attaché in Accra, Ghana’s Economic and Organized Crime Office, the Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Services and National Intelligence Bureau.

The conviction carries severe penalties. Adejorin faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each of five wire fraud counts, five years for unauthorized computer access, and a mandatory two consecutive years for aggravated identity theft. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang scheduled sentencing for April 10, 2026. Federal sentencing guidelines typically result in actual sentences below maximum penalties.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua Rosenthal and Darren S. Gardner prosecuted the federal case, while the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs coordinated extradition efforts with Ghana’s International Cooperation Unit.

The case highlights growing threats from business email compromise schemes targeting nonprofit organizations. Such frauds undermine charitable missions and divert resources intended for public benefit, making international law enforcement partnerships essential for combating sophisticated cybercrime operations that cross national borders.