Nigerian Minister Defends Press Freedom Record Under Tinubu Administration

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has declared that President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to press freedom remains central to his vision for a prosperous and democratic Nigeria, insisting no media organization has been gagged or shut down under the current administration.

Speaking at the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) held at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, November 12, Idris emphasized that over 1,000 licensed radio and television stations operate freely across the nation without intimidation or censorship. The event marked a historic moment as Tinubu became the first sitting Nigerian president to personally attend the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ annual conference.

“Central to this vision of a prosperous Nigeria is an environment where free speech and a dynamic media can thrive. I stand before you today to affirm that under President Tinubu’s leadership, we have nurtured an unprecedentedly egalitarian media ecosystem,” Idris stated. “With over 1,000 licensed radio and television stations operating across the nation, it is significant to note that not a single one has been threatened, gagged, or shut down by the government for expressing dissent.”

The minister described this record as reflecting conscious commitment to constitutional principles rather than coincidence. He noted that the administration’s tolerance and respect for dissenting voices stem from Tinubu’s own democratic credentials rooted in his history of resilience against authoritarianism. Idris drew parallels between the president’s past struggles and the Nigerian media’s enduring fight for democracy.

“President Tinubu is a personification of the same resilience and struggle that define the Nigerian media. Like you, he has stood firm against the tides of oppression. He understands that a vibrant, independent media is not the adversary of government, but the bedrock of a true and lasting democracy,” the minister stated.

Idris highlighted the president’s past democratic battles, citing his defiance when Lagos State local government funds were unconstitutionally withheld during his tenure as governor, as testimony to his commitment to justice and federalism. The same courage and conviction now drive Tinubu’s reform agenda, which includes fuel subsidy removal, naira unification, and modernization of the tax system to finance infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

The minister announced that Nigeria’s respect for press freedom has earned international recognition, leading to the country being granted hosting rights for the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMLI). He explained that the event would connect Nigeria with media literate professionals worldwide, and his ministry stood ready to use the platform to highlight the nation’s progress.

“We are rapidly transforming our information architecture to complement this, ensuring that we not only consume information but also lead in shaping a more literate, discerning, and ethically sound global media landscape,” Idris said. He described the IMLI hosting opportunity as a milestone that will project Nigeria as a continental leader in responsible communication and ethical journalism.

Addressing the conference, Idris described editors as essential partners in national renewal, urging them to engage government constructively and report with fairness and responsibility. He called on the media to tell Nigeria’s story with balance, truth, and optimism while acknowledging the administration’s belief in media power to shape perception and inspire hope.

“The government of President Tinubu has demonstrated its faith in you through its actions, not just its words. We invite you to engage, to critique constructively, and to report with the responsibility that this moment in our history demands. Let us work together to tell the Nigerian story with balance, with truth, and with an unyielding belief in the promise of our great nation,” the minister stated.

Idris emphasized that tough but necessary decisions are being made to build a stronger nation, referencing the success of similar reforms during Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos State governor. “It worked in Lagos; with your fair and balanced reporting, it will work for Nigeria,” he told the gathering of editors, adding that media and government must continue working together to advance unity and uphold the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister concluded by reiterating that President Tinubu views a vibrant and independent media not as an adversary but as the foundation upon which true and lasting democracy is built. He encouraged the media to remain constructive partners in national progress, joining hands with government in deepening Nigeria’s democracy.

The All Nigeria Editors Conference brings together leaders from Nigeria’s media industry annually to discuss pressing issues affecting journalism and democracy in Africa’s most populous nation. This year’s conference focused on the role of media in national development and the relationship between press freedom and democratic governance.

Nigeria’s media landscape includes hundreds of newspapers, magazines, radio stations, television networks, and digital platforms. The country has a vibrant tradition of press freedom dating back to independence in 1960, though journalists have faced various challenges including security threats, harassment, and economic pressures over the decades.

The minister’s address comes amid ongoing debates about media regulation, fake news, and the balance between press freedom and national security in Nigeria’s evolving democratic system. While government officials emphasize their commitment to free expression, some media practitioners and civil society groups have raised concerns about online speech restrictions and occasional arrests of journalists covering sensitive topics.

President Tinubu’s attendance at the conference represented a significant gesture toward the media community, with many editors interpreting the visit as acknowledgment of journalism’s vital role in democratic accountability. The president’s presence provided an opportunity for direct engagement between the highest level of government and media leadership on issues affecting press freedom and national development.