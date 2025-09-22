Nigerian Man Wins UK Deportation Appeal After 38 Years

Anthony Olubunmi George, a 63-year-old disabled Nigerian man who has lived in the United Kingdom for nearly four decades, has successfully won his immigration appeal after an immigration tribunal ruled he can remain in the country.

George, who arrived in the UK at age 24 in 1986 and has no criminal convictions, was granted the right to remain despite the Home Office’s determination to deport him. He has not left Britain since his arrival and has endured periods of homelessness while fighting for legal status.

The victory comes after George suffered two strokes in 2019 that left him with speech and mobility issues, transforming him into a vulnerable person dependent on friends’ charity for shelter. “I don’t know how many different sofas I’ve slept on, too many to count,” he told reporters after the tribunal decision.

George expressed overwhelming relief at the immigration tribunal’s ruling, declaring his gratitude for finally having certainty about his future in Britain. “I’m so happy I don’t know what to say. My life has just begun again. Before I didn’t have hope, but now by God’s grace I can move forward with my life,” he stated.

His legal troubles were compounded by previous solicitors who submitted a forged entry stamp in his passport in 2005, unbeknownst to George until years later. The solicitors involved were subsequently reported to police and legal regulatory bodies for professional misconduct.

Naga Kandiah of MTC (Metropolitan Training and Consultancy) Solicitors, George’s current legal representative, attributed his client’s prolonged immigration difficulties to poor previous legal representation that failed to uphold professional integrity and ethical standards.

“My client has been living in limbo for almost 40 years, has suffered two strokes and has no family left in Nigeria. His situation is not just because of Home Office policies, but also because of poor representation by previous solicitors who failed to uphold professional integrity and ethical standards,” Kandiah explained.

The Home Office had previously rejected George’s various applications for leave to remain, with officials arguing in their most recent rejection that family and friends could visit him in Nigeria instead of allowing him to stay in Britain.

The immigration tribunal judge who granted George’s appeal specifically referenced the struck-off solicitor who submitted the fraudulent passport stamp, acknowledging that George had been victimized by unethical legal representation rather than being complicit in deception.

Significantly, the judge noted that George had stopped visiting his general practitioner due to fears about his immigration status, which may have contributed to his health deterioration. “It is unfortunate that the appellant went on to suffer two cardiovascular attacks having refrained from going for health checks,” the judge observed.

The tribunal recognized that George had been destitute while living in the UK, surviving through the kindness of friends who provided temporary accommodation over the years. His lack of stable housing reflected the precarious nature of his legal situation.

George maintains that he no longer has any close family members in Nigeria, making deportation particularly harsh given his decades-long absence from the country and his current health vulnerabilities requiring ongoing medical support.

Kandiah expressed frustration that despite multiple applications to the Home Office requesting administrative review of the case, officials repeatedly refused to reconsider and insisted on proceeding to a full court hearing.

The solicitor emphasized the prolonged nature of George’s legal battle, noting that his client had waited almost four decades for resolution of his immigration status. “I am overjoyed with the decision. He has waited for it for almost four decades,” Kandiah stated.

The case highlights broader issues within Britain’s immigration system, where individuals can live in the country for extended periods without achieving legal certainty, particularly when poor legal representation compounds their difficulties.

George’s successful appeal demonstrates the importance of competent legal representation in complex immigration matters, as his current solicitor was able to present compelling arguments that previous representatives had failed to articulate effectively.

The tribunal’s decision recognizes both the humanitarian aspects of George’s situation and the injustice of punishing him for his previous solicitors’ fraudulent actions that occurred without his knowledge or consent.

His victory provides relief not only for George personally but also sets a precedent for similar cases where individuals have been disadvantaged by unethical legal representation in immigration proceedings.

The case reflects ongoing challenges facing the UK’s immigration system in balancing enforcement priorities with humanitarian considerations, particularly for long-term residents who have established deep community ties despite lacking formal legal status.

For George, the tribunal’s ruling represents the end of decades of uncertainty and the beginning of a new chapter where he can access healthcare without fear and plan for his future with confidence in his right to remain in Britain.