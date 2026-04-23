Nigerian man and wife face 50 years for US$57k New York credit card fraud

A Nigerian man and his wife have been arrested in New York and charged with running a sophisticated identity theft and credit card fraud scheme that targeted hundreds of victims across the United States, with prosecutors announcing charges that carry a combined maximum sentence of more than 50 years in prison.

Opeyemi Olujobi, 28, also known as Tyler Olujobi, and Jennie Davidson, 29, both of Poughkeepsie, New York, were arrested on the morning of Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and appeared before US Magistrate Judge Andrew E. Krause in White Plains federal court.

According to the complaint filed by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the pair and their co-conspirators carried out a large-scale account takeover scheme between May 2023 and October 2024. They contacted a publicly traded consumer financial services company and used stolen personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, phone numbers, and addresses, to impersonate the legitimate holders of more than 200 store credit card accounts.

Once inside the accounts, they changed the registered addresses to properties in Hopewell Junction, New York, one of which was the couple’s own residence, and switched the contact phone numbers to lines they controlled. They then reported each victim’s card as lost or stolen and had replacement cards shipped to the Hopewell Junction addresses.

The pair then used the stolen cards at retail locations across the Tri-State Area to make approximately $575,000 in unauthorised purchases, primarily of gift cards and merchandise. When transactions were declined or credit limits approached, they contacted the bank to have charges approved or limits raised.

Davidson is further accused of laundering a portion of the fraud proceeds by channelling tens of thousands of dollars into an online betting account before transferring the funds to her personal bank account to conceal their criminal origin.

US Attorney Jay Clayton described the scheme as an exploitation of the credit that victims had spent years building. “After using the US Postal Service to further their scheme, the defendants embarked on a half-million-dollar spending spree at retail stores across the Tri-State Area,” he said. US Postal Inspection Service Inspector in Charge Ketty Larco-Ward said investigators would continue to pursue those who use the mail to steal personal information.

Olujobi and Davidson each face charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud, carrying a maximum of 30 years; conspiracy to commit access device fraud, carrying a maximum of seven and a half years; access device fraud, carrying a maximum of 15 years; and aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory minimum of two years. Davidson additionally faces a money laundering charge carrying a maximum of 20 years.