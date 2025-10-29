Nigerian Lawmakers Warn National Assembly Faces Terrorist Bomb Threats

Nigeria’s National Assembly has received terrorist threats to bomb the complex, according to House of Representatives Internal Security Committee Chairman Garba Muhammad, who spoke during a public hearing on legislative security on Tuesday, October 28.

Muhammad disclosed the alarming threats while presenting a bill to establish a Legislative Security Directorate aimed at strengthening security at Nigeria’s parliament. He warned that the country’s seat of democracy faces increasingly serious security challenges beyond the bomb threats.

The Chairman cited additional dangers including threats from protesters to lock up the National Assembly, along with petty crimes such as car and motorcycle theft and vandalism within the complex.

“We have received threats from terrorists to bomb the National Assembly complex,” Muhammad stated during the hearing.

Muhammad also highlighted infiltration risks, explaining that lawmakers face threats from constituents and others who gain easy access to their offices without formal appointments. He noted problems with fake identity cards and unregistered visitors entering the premises.

The Chairman cautioned that failure to address these security lapses could destabilize Nigerian democracy. He warned that if legislative activities were thwarted, there would be no representation, oversight, annual budget, or plenary sessions, which would destabilize the entire democratic system.

The proposed Legislative Security Directorate aims to adopt world best practices for parliamentary security procedures and architecture. Muhammad emphasized that while Parliament must remain accessible to uphold democratic values, security cannot be compromised. He urged state Houses of Assembly across Nigeria to adopt similar security initiatives.