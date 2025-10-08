Nigerian Lawmakers Reject US Bill Alleging Religious Persecution

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has unanimously condemned a proposed United States law that seeks to impose sanctions on Nigerian officials over alleged persecution of Christians. The Wednesday resolution, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu alongside 359 fellow lawmakers, represents a forceful rejection of what Nigerian parliamentarians view as an unfair characterization of the country’s complex security challenges.

The legislation in question, titled the Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025 and introduced by US Senator Ted Cruz, claims Nigerian Christians are being targeted and executed for their faith by Islamist terrorist groups while being forced to submit to Sharia and blasphemy laws. The bill calls for targeted sanctions against Nigerian government officials and urges the US Secretary of State to designate Nigeria as a country of particular concern for religious freedom violations.

During the plenary session, Kalu argued that international assessments painting Nigeria’s security crisis as religious persecution fail to capture the full picture. He emphasized that Nigeria’s constitution guarantees freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, pointing to ongoing efforts by successive administrations, security agencies, faith leaders, and civil society to protect worshippers and prosecute offenders.

The deputy speaker characterized Nigeria’s security challenges as stemming from multiple overlapping crises including insurgency, banditry, farmer-herder conflicts, separatist violence, and communal disputes that affect citizens regardless of religious affiliation. This framing directly challenges the narrative that violence in Nigeria primarily targets Christians for their faith.

Kalu warned that external legislative actions based on incomplete assessments risk undermining Nigeria’s sovereignty, misrepresenting facts on the ground, straining strategic relations between the two countries, and potentially emboldening violent actors. It’s a diplomatic way of saying the US Congress doesn’t fully understand what’s happening in Nigeria and its intervention could make things worse.

Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere raised concerns about the bill’s progression through the US Senate, noting it has already passed second reading. He warned that its eventual passage could damage Nigeria’s international reputation and require significant resources to reverse the diplomatic fallout. His comments reflect anxiety about how such legislation could affect foreign investment, international partnerships, and Nigeria’s standing in the global community.

Ihonvbere insisted that Nigerians face economic, social, and security challenges rather than religious persecution, describing the US legislative effort as a deliberate attempt to undermine Nigeria’s democratic progress. This positions the bill as politically motivated rather than a genuine response to humanitarian concerns.

Oluwole Oke, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, criticized the US Senate for excluding Nigerian officials and diplomatic representatives from public hearings on the bill. He characterized this exclusion as a deliberate attempt to damage Nigeria’s image without allowing Nigerian perspectives to be heard. That’s a significant procedural complaint suggesting the legislative process hasn’t included input from those being accused.

Billy Osawaru, representing Edo State, attributed the situation to global politics and noted that Nigeria currently lacks an ambassador to the United States who could have engaged directly with American lawmakers. Nigeria was previously designated a Country of Particular Concern by the US State Department in 2020 but was removed from that list in 2021 by the Biden administration, a decision that drew criticism from religious freedom advocates. Cruz’s bill seeks to reinstate that designation.

The disagreement highlights fundamentally different interpretations of violence in Nigeria. American lawmakers and religious freedom organizations point to attacks on churches, kidnappings of Christian students, and implementation of Sharia law in northern states as evidence of systematic persecution. Nigerian officials counter that violence affects all communities and stems from criminal enterprises, territorial disputes, and extremist groups rather than government policy.

Both perspectives contain elements of truth. Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province have explicitly targeted Christians in their campaigns, bombing churches and executing captives based on religion. However, these groups also attack Muslim communities that don’t support their ideology, and much violence in Nigeria’s Middle Belt stems from competition over land and resources rather than purely religious motivations.

The complexity gets lost when either side presents simplified narratives. American legislators focused on religious freedom may overlook how farmer-herder conflicts involve economic survival for both predominantly Christian farming communities and predominantly Muslim herding communities. Nigerian officials defending national sovereignty may downplay how inadequate security responses leave vulnerable communities, including Christians, exposed to violence.

Following the debate, the House passed several resolutions. They formally rejected narratives portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as religious conflict or state-sponsored persecution and reaffirmed the country’s constitutional commitment to religious freedom. More significantly, they directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Embassy in Washington to lodge a formal complaint at the United Nations.

The lawmakers also urged US legislators to consider a joint Nigeria-US fact-finding and dialogue mission, suggesting they believe better information would change American perspectives. Whether US lawmakers would participate in such a mission remains unclear, but the proposal indicates Nigerian officials prefer engagement over confrontation.

The Committee on Legislative Compliance received instructions to ensure execution of these resolutions and report back within 28 days, adding accountability mechanisms to what could otherwise be purely symbolic gestures.

The timing complicates an already strained relationship between Nigeria and Western countries. Nigeria faces international pressure over corruption, human rights concerns, and security failures while simultaneously dealing with internal challenges including economic crisis, widespread poverty, and multiple active insurgencies. Adding religious persecution allegations to that list feels, from the Nigerian government’s perspective, like piling on.

For Nigerian Christians genuinely experiencing violence, this high-level diplomatic dispute offers little immediate comfort. Whether attacks come from terrorist groups the government can’t control or represent systematic persecution might matter for international relations, but victims care more about safety than classification systems.

The absence of a Nigerian ambassador in Washington emerges as a significant diplomatic handicap in this situation. Having someone positioned to build relationships with US lawmakers, explain Nigerian perspectives, and counter unfavorable narratives might have prevented this bill from advancing or at least ensured Nigerian input during its development.

What happens next depends partly on whether the US Senate proceeds with Cruz’s legislation and partly on how effectively Nigerian diplomats can make their case to American policymakers. If the bill becomes law, Nigeria would face potential sanctions, damaged relationships, and increased international scrutiny of religious freedom issues.

The broader question involves how international community should respond when governments struggle to protect their citizens from violence. Sanctions might pressure policy changes or simply antagonize proud nations while doing little to improve conditions on the ground. Dialogue and partnership might achieve more lasting results but risk appearing to ignore genuine suffering.